Premier League Gameweek 37
Leeds
May 17, 2026 3.00pm
Elland Road
Brighton

Team News: Leeds United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Leeds United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Brighton & Hove Albion will know that a win in the Premier League on Sunday against hosts Leeds United would keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Leeds are safe in 14th with 44 points, while Brighton are seventh with 53 points after 36 matchweeks, and they know there is a chance that sixth place could be good enough to secure Champions League football next season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Leeds and Brighton.

LEEDS UNITED vs. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

LEEDS UNITED

Out: Noah Okafor (calf), Gabriel Gudmundsson (hamstring), Ilia Gruev (knee), Jayden Bogle (thigh), Facundo Buonanotte (unable to face parent club),

Doubtful: Pascal Struijk (hip), Ethan Ampadu (ill)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Rodon, Bijol, Bornauw; Gnonto, Stach, Longstaff, Tanaka, Justin; Calvert-Lewin, Nmecha

BRIGHTON

Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring)

Doubtful: Mats Wieffer (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Baleba, Gross; Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Minteh; Welbeck

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