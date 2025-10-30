Brighton vs. Leeds: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Leeds United to the Amex Stadium for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls are seeking to avoid losing three games in a row in all competitions after following up a 4-2 top-flight loss to Manchester United with a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday.

As for Leeds, they are looking to claim back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since November 2022 after beating West Ham United 2-1 at Elland Road a week last Friday.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 51

Brighton & Hove Albion wins: 19

Draws: 14

Leeds United wins: 18

Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United have faced each other a total of 51 times across all competitions, with the Seagulls marginally leading the overall head-to-head record having posted 19 wins to the Whites' 18, while 14 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

September 1960 was the very first time these two clubs butted heads in the old Division Two, with the Seagulls winning 2-1 on home soil. However, Leeds responded by putting together a six-match unbeaten run across Divisions One and Two.

Both Brighton and Leeds had their fair share of successes during their regular battles in Divisions One and Two over the years up until their first meeting as Championship clubs in 2004, when an own goal from Clarke Carlisle condemned the Whites to a narrow 1-0 loss away against the Seagulls.

Brighton boast an impressive overall record against Leeds in the Championship, as they have won 10 and drawn four of their 16 meetings with the Whites (L2). The Seagulls’ 4-0 home win in February 2016 represents the biggest victory for either side in this fixture.

Brighton and Leeds also faced each other six times in League One between 2007 and 2010, and it was the Whites who got the better of the Seagulls as they collected 14 points from a possible 18 available (W4 D2 L0).

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Brighton and Leeds have only come up again each other six times, and the latter are still searching for their first win over the latter having drawn three and lost three against the Seagulls.

Brighton have kept a clean sheet in all three of their Premier League wins over Leeds, including a slender 1-0 success in August 2022 when Pascal Gross scored the decisive goal in the second half.

The most recent top-flight meeting between the two teams took place seven months later at Elland Road where the Whites came from behind twice to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw, thanks to goals from Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison.

Previous meetings

Mar 11, 2023: Leeds United 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Aug 27, 2022: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

May 15, 2022: Leeds United 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Nov 27, 2021: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

May 01, 2021: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Jan 16, 2021: Leeds United 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Mar 18, 2017: Leeds United 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion (Championship)

Dec 09, 2016: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Feb 29, 2016: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Oct 17, 2015: Leeds United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion (Championship)

Feb 24, 2015: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Aug 19, 2014: Leeds United 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion (Championship)

Feb 11, 2014: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Aug 03, 2013: Leeds United 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Championship)

Apr 27, 2013: Leeds United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion (Championship)

Nov 02, 2012: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Leeds United (Championship)

Feb 11, 2012: Leeds United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion (Championship)

Sep 23, 2011: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-3 Leeds United (Championship)

Feb 20, 2010: Leeds United 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (League One)

Nov 21, 2009: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-3 Leeds United (League One)

