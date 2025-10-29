Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United.

Leeds United will be looking to end their six-match winless run against Brighton & Hove Albion when they travel to the south coast for a tasty Saturday afternoon clash in the Premier League.

Only one point separates both teams in the Premier League table, with the Seagulls sitting in 13th and the Whites in 15th following the opening nine games of the season.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to follow the Premier League contest.

What time does Brighton vs. Leeds United kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 3pm local time on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Brighton vs. Leeds United being played?

The contest will be held at Brighton's home stadium, the Amex Stadium.

Home to the Seagulls since 2011, it is one of the biggest grounds in the south of England, hosting upwards of 30,000 spectators.

Leeds have visited the ground on nine occasions, though they are yet to taste victory, having suffered six defeats and three draws.

Their last head-to-head meeting on the south coast took place in 2022, with Brighton claiming a slender 1-0 victory thanks to a second-half winner from Pascal Gross.

How to watch Brighton vs. Leeds United in the UK

TV channels

The game will not be available for live broadcast due to the UK's 3pm blackout rule.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their app, as well as on their social media and YouTube channels, following the full-time whistle on Saturday afternoon.

UK viewers can also catch the highlights of the game on Match of the Day, which will start at 10:30pm on BBC One.

You can also catch the Match of the Day highlight package two hours earlier than the broadcast time on the BBC iPlayer.

Brighton vs. Leeds United: What's the story?

Brighton have been steadily building momentum over recent weeks, picking up wins over the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United, while also smashing Barnsley 6-0 in the EFL Cup before Wednesday's loss to Arsenal.

Despite being on an upwards trajectory, Brighton's momentum also took a hit away at Manchester United last weekend, with the Seagulls losing 4-2 at Old Trafford despite threatening a late comeback.

Leeds, on the other hand, are steadily going about their business, picking up 13 points from their nine games so far.

Daniel Farke's men picked up their third league win of the season last weekend, beating a struggling West Ham United side 2-1 at Elland Road.

Leeds will now be looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time since May when they make the long trip to the south coast.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

