Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Brighton & Hove Albion could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United.

Brighton & Hove Albion could be without up to seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United at the Amex Stadium.

Solly March, Adam Webster (both knee) and Jack Hinshelwood (ankle) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Joel Veltman (calf) and Brajan Gruda (knee) will all be assessed ahead of kickoff.

James Milner, who made his Premier League debut back in November 2002 for Leeds, is also an injury doubt to face his former club after missing Brighton’s 2-0 defeat at Arsenal in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday with a “small muscle issue.”

Carlos Baleba has struggled for form in recent weeks, but he is expected to continue in centre-midfield and could be joined in the starting lineup by one, or both, of Yasin Ayari and Diego Gomez.

Fabian Hurzeler is expected to revert to his strongest possible side, with Bart Verbruggen returning in goal and Matz Wieffer, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke and either Ferdi Kadioglu or Maxim De Cuyper lining up in a four-man defence.

De Cuyper is also a contender to operate on the left flank if Mitoma is not fit to start, and the same can be said for summer signing Tom Watson who is yet to start for Brighton in the Premier League. Yankuba Minteh, meanwhile, is set to continue on the right wing.

Former Leeds forward Georginio Rutter will likely get the nod to continue in a central role behind striker Danny Welbeck, who has scored five goals in his last four PL appearances.

Eighteen-year-old Charalampos Kostoulas, who scored his first PL goal as a substitute in Brighton’s 4-2 loss at Man United last weekend, is fit and available to feature despite coming off at half time in the midweek defeat to Arsenal.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Gomez; Welbeck

> Click here to see how Leeds United could line up for this contest

No Data Analysis info