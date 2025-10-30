Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Leeds United could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke could have a fully-fit squad at his disposal for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Farke has confirmed that Willy Gnonto has taken part in training after recovering from a hernia operation, and while the winger is not yet ready to start for the Whites, there is hope that he could be named in the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Gudmundsson has also trained this week after he was forced off with just a “bruise” in the 2-1 win against West Ham United a week last Friday, and the left-back is in contention to start in defence against Brighton.

Joe Rodon opened the scoring in the victory against West Ham and he is expected to continue at centre-back alongside Jaka Bijol, with Jayden Bogle to start at right-back and goalkeeper Lucas Perri to retain his pace between the sticks.

Summer signing Anton Stach will be hoping to force his way back into the starting lineup, but Farke may opt to stick with Sean Longstaff, Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka in a three-man midfield.

Brenden Aaronson was also on the scoresheet against West Ham and he will likely keep his spot on the right side of a three-man attack, though Daniel James is pushing for a recall having now returned to full fitness.

Noah Okafor is set to get the nod to start on the left ahead of Jack Harrison, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be preferred to Lukas Nmecha and Joel Piroe to lead the line for the seventh Premier League match in a row.

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson; Longstaff, Ampadu, Tanaka; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

> Click here to see how Brighton & Hove Albion could line up for this contest

No Data Analysis info