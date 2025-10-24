Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon score the goals as Leeds United record a 2-1 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League.

West Ham United's struggles continued on Friday evening, as the Hammers suffered a 2-1 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League.

Leeds found themselves two goals up inside the opening 15 minutes, with Brenden Aaronson on target before Joe Rodon headed a corner from Sean Longstaff into the back of the net.

West Ham thought that they had halved the deficit late in the first period through Lucas Paqueta, but the Brazil international's effort was chalked off for offside, with a subsequent VAR check showing that it was the right call from the linesman.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side scored late on through Matheus Fernandes, but the visitors ran out of time to register a second, and the result has left them down in 19th spot in the Premier League table, boasting only four points from nine matches.

Leeds, though, have risen into 13th spot, with the Whites claiming 11 points from their first nine games of the campaign.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

West Ham have now lost seven of their nine Premier League matches this season, while they have conceded 20 goals, which is comfortably the worst record in the division.

The damage was done in the early stages, and it was again defensive issues that cost West Ham, with Aaronson tapping home from inside the box before Rodon scored with a header.

It was always going to be a tough task for West Ham from that point forward, and it is worrying times for the Hammers, who have a look of a team that could be heading for the drop this season.

Leeds, though, have now posted their third Premier League win of the season, and they needed to show character in the latter stages to hold on for the win after Fernandes had scored.

Daniel Farke's side look to have the tools needed to avoid relegation, but the same cannot be said for West Ham, who simply must bring a new striker to the London Stadium during the January transfer window.

LEEDS VS. WEST HAM HIGHLIGHTS

Brenden Aaronson goal vs. West Ham (4th min, Leeds 1-0 West Ham)



That didn't take long! Brenden Aaronson puts Leeds in front at Elland Road inside three minutes ?

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2025

Leeds make the breakthrough in the fourth minute of the contest, as Aaronson converts from close range after West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola had palmed a header from Noah Okafor into a dangerous area.

Joe Rodon goal vs. West Ham (15th min, Leeds 2-0 West Ham)



"West Ham just CANNOT defend corners" ? Leeds 2-0 up inside 15 minutes!

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2025

Leeds double their advantage in the 15th minute of the contest, and it is a simple header from Rodon, as the centre-back converts a corner from Sean Longstaff. What about the defending?

Matheus Fernandes goal vs. Leeds (90th min, Leeds 2-1 West Ham)



Mateus Fernandes opens his West Ham account and gives the visitors a glimmer of hope late on! ?

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2025

Now then! West Ham have one back, as Fernandes heads a cross from Jarrod Bowen into the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BRENDEN AARONSON

Aaronson made the breakthrough at Elland Road, converting from close range, and he was such a huge threat to West Ham throughout the course of the match.

The 25-year-old had three shots in total, while he also managed three successful dribbles and made three tackles, with the United States international helping his side out at both ends of the field.

Rodon also deserves a special mention for a strong performance at the back.

BEST STAT



A disappointing start for West Ham and Nuno Espirito Santo ?

— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 24, 2025

LEEDS VS. WEST HAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Leeds 41%-59% West Ham

Shots: Leeds 13-9 West Ham

Shots on target: Leeds 5-3 West Ham

Corners: Leeds 3-4 West Ham

Fouls: Leeds 12-11 West Ham

WHAT NEXT?

Leeds will be bidding to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they head to the Amex next Saturday to tackle Brighton & Hove Albion.

West Ham, meanwhile, will be aiming to recover from a third Premier League defeat in a row when they return to the London Stadium next Sunday to take on Newcastle United.

