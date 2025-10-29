Arsenal extend their winning run to eight-straight games with a 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday night.

Arsenal may have held more possession in the first half, but the Gunners looked uncharacteristically vulnerable in defence, particularly as Brighton & Hove Albion repeatedly threatened on the counter, and the Seagulls should have been ahead going into the break having missed numerous major opportunities throughout the opening 45 minutes.

Brighton would live to rue their missed chances, as Ethan Nwaneri opened the scoring for the Gunners just before the hour mark, followed by Bukayo Saka doubling the lead with 15 minutes to play, sealing the 2-0 victory for Arsenal and handing the Seagulls their fifth EFL Cup fourth-round exit in the last six seasons.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Arsenal admittedly made virtually wholesale changes in defence and midfield, and that led to the Gunners looking atypically fragile in defence, particularly when Brighton were looking to spring forward on the counter.

There was a bigger gap than usual between the defensive and midfield lines, allowing Brighton to pop the ball through the gaps and then drive forward, although the pace and power of Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie, as well as the Seagulls' poor finishing, meant the Gunners were able to defend their clean sheet.

They were also rather disappointing when going forward in the first half, but Arsenal looked more threatening throughout the second half, including putting together a brilliant team move for Nwaneri's opener and a lovely pass from Jurrien Timber for the second.

The Seagulls did continue to cause problems for Arsenal following the deadlock being broken, but a real lack of quality and composure at the final moment meant Brighton were unable to get themselves back into the match, and the Gunners eventually put the game to bed with Saka's strike, leaving Fabian Hurzeler and his side disappointed to suffer elimination given they were the more threatening side for much of the encounter.

As for Arsenal, despite the worrying moments throughout the match, Mikel Arteta will be delighted that his heavily rotated side were able to book their place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals with an eventual 2-0 win, extending their winless streak to eight matches and meaning they have now not conceded in any of their last six games.

ARSENAL VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION HIGHLIGHTS

Ethan Nwaneri goal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (58th min, Arsenal 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion)



That pass from Merino ? Ethan Nwaneri gives the Gunners the lead!

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 29, 2025

Nwaneri has given Arsenal the lead after a stunning move!

The ball is fired out wide to Eberechi Eze on the left wing, the winger cuts inside and plays the ball into the feet of Mikel Merino, who shields the ball and skilfully backheels a pass through multiple defenders and into the path of Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Lewis-Skelly lets the ball run into the box and then picks out Nwaneri, who fires a first-time, driven effort across goal and into the bottom right corner, finishing off a lovely Arsenal move.

Bukayo Saka goal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (76th min, Arsenal 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion)



Bukayo Saka makes an instant impact! ⚡

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 29, 2025

Saka doubles the lead! That is surely game over now!

Jurrien Timber drives from a right-back position into a central area just outside the penalty box, slipping a delightful ball into Andre Harriman-Annous inside the area.

The youngster's effort is saved by Jason Steele, but the rebound falls to Saka, and the winger smashes into the gaping net to double Arsenal's lead.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MAX DOWMAN

On a special night for the youngster, becoming the club's youngest ever starter, Dowman is our pick to win man of the match.

Dowman may have been the youngest player on the pitch by some distance, but that did not stop the winger from stamping his mark on the tie, showcasing his impressive ability on the ball.

Dowman completed the most dribbles of any player on the pitch (five), was the most fouled player (four), won the most duels (nine) and also created one chance - marking an encouraging first start for the Gunners.

ARSENAL VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 50%-50% Brighton & Hove Albion

Shots: Arsenal 16-18 Brighton & Hove Albion

Shots on target: Arsenal 5-6 Brighton & Hove Albion

Corners: Arsenal 8-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Fouls: Arsenal 9-14 Brighton & Hove Albion

BEST STATS



Max Dowman becomes Arsenal's youngest ever starter ?

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 29, 2025



Max Dowman's game by numbers vs. Brighton: 71 minutes played 34 touches 14/16 accurate passes 9 duels won 5 successful take-ons 4 fouls won 3x possessions won 3 touches in opp. box A glimpse of what's to come. ?

— Squawka (@Squawka) October 29, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Arsenal will return to Premier League action when they travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Saturday, when the Gunners will be hoping to extend their four-point lead at the top of the standings.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to bounce back from the league defeat to Manchester United when they host Leeds United on Saturday, followed by a clash with rivals Crystal Palace the following weekend.

