Team News: Wolves vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Carter White | 16 May 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 16 May 2026 15:00

Aiming to keep their European dreams alive, Fulham travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Cottagers suffered a damaging defeat at home to Bournemouth last time out, whilst the Old Gold were conquered by Brighton & Hove Albion on the South Coast.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs ahead of this weekend's Black Country battle.

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwome (knee), Sam Johnstone (shoulder), Enso Medina (knee)

Doubtful: Jose Sa (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bentley; Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci; R Gomes, Andre, J Gomes, H Bueno; Mane, Bellegarde, Armstrong

FULHAM

Out: Alex Iwobi (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Joachim Andersen (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bentley; Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci; R Gomes, Andre, J Gomes, H Bueno; Mane, Bellegarde, Armstrong