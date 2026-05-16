Premier League Gameweek 37
Wolves
May 17, 2026 3.00pm
Molineux Stadium
Fulham

Team News: Wolves vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Wolves vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportimage

Aiming to keep their European dreams alive, Fulham travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Cottagers suffered a damaging defeat at home to Bournemouth last time out, whilst the Old Gold were conquered by Brighton & Hove Albion on the South Coast.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs ahead of this weekend's Black Country battle.

WOLVES vs. FULHAM

 
 

 

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwome (knee), Sam Johnstone (shoulder), Enso Medina (knee)

Doubtful: Jose Sa (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bentley; Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci; R Gomes, Andre, J Gomes, H Bueno; Mane, Bellegarde, Armstrong

FULHAM

Out: Alex Iwobi (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Joachim Andersen (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bentley; Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci; R Gomes, Andre, J Gomes, H Bueno; Mane, Bellegarde, Armstrong

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