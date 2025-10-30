Ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Brentford, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Despite being considered one of the many London derbies in the Premier League, meetings between Crystal Palace and Brentford have been fairly rare over the years.

The two clubs have spent plenty of time outside of the top division, with Brentford playing in League Two as recently as 16 years ago, highlighting the terrific progress that the Bees have made in a relatively short space of time.

With both sides establishing themselves in the Premier League within the 21st century, meetings between the two sides have become a regular occurrence in recent years.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 46

Crystal Palace wins: 18

Draws: 12

Brentford wins: 16

The first meeting between these sides dates all the way back to 1907, when the two clubs were paired in the third round of the FA Cup. After a 2-2 draw in the original tie, it was Palace that progressed through to the next round, with a 1-0 win in the replay just four days later.

Brentford and Palace first began to play against each other regularly in Division Three of English football in the 1920s, and they continued to meet throughout the 1930s, before locking horns again in the 1950s and early 1960s at the same level.

The Eagles were promoted in 1964, and this meant that the two sides would not play each other again for another 13 years, as they squared off in a two-legged encounter in the first round of the League Cup.

With two divisions separating the sides at the time, Palace went into the tie as clear favourites, but they were beaten 2-1 in the first leg at Griffin Park, before turning it around with a 5-1 triumph a few days later.

Following that two-legged clash in 1977, there was then a 44-year wait for the two clubs to meet again, as both sides established themselves in the Premier League in the 21st century.

The first meeting in 44 years was rather disappointing, as the two sides drew 0-0 at Selhurst Park in August 2021 - a scoreline that was repeated in the reverse fixture later that season.

Draws have been a consistent theme in this fixture since Brentford's promotion four years ago, with the first five meetings in the Premier League ending either 0-0 or 1-1.

The Eagles finally ended the drawing streak in this fixture when they defeated Brentford 3-1 at Selhurst Park in December 2023. Keane Lewis-Potter scored early on for the Bees that day, but two goals from Michael Olise and one from Eberechi Eze ensured that the Eagles claimed the three points.

Brentford had to wait until the opening weekend of the 2024-25 season to gain their revenge, as Bryan Mbeumo put the hosts ahead before Ethan Pinnock scored an own goal in the second half. Yoane Wissa then tapped in what proved to be a winner for the Bees, to secure their first league victory over Palace in 61 years.

They followed up that triumph with another win over Palace in the reverse fixture that season, as Mbeumo netted from the penalty spot and Kevin Schade appeared to seal Brentford's three points in the second half. Romain Esse netted a goal on his debut for the Eagles to reduce the deficit, but Brentford held on to secure their first away win at Crystal Palace since March 1957.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 26, 2025: Crystal Palace 1-2 Brentford (Premier League)

Aug 18, 2024: Brentford 2-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2023: Crystal Palace 3-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Aug 26, 2023: Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Feb 18, 2023: Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Aug 30, 2022: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Feb 12, 2022: Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Aug 21, 2021: Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Aug 16, 1977: Crystal Palace 5-1 Brentford (League Cup)

Aug 13, 1977: Brentford 2-1 Crystal Palace (League Cup)

Jan 11, 1964: Crystal Palace 1-0 Brentford (Division Three)

Sep 07, 1963: Brentford 2-1 Crystal Palace (Division Three)

Apr 13, 1962: Brentford 4-2 Crystal Palace (Division Three)

Jan 27, 1962: Crystal Palace 2-2 Brentford (Division Three)

Dec 26, 1957: Crystal Palace 2-1 Brentford (Division Three South)

Dec 25, 1957: Brentford 0-3 Crystal Palace (Division Three South)

Mar 02, 1957: Crystal Palace 0-2 Brentford (Division Three South)

Dec 12, 1956: Crystal Palace 3-2 Brentford (FA Cup)

Dec 08, 1956: Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace (FA Cup)

Oct 20, 1956: Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace (Division Three South)

Previous Premier League meetings

