Preview: Genk vs Royal Antwerp - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 17 May 2026 17:06 , Last updated: 17 May 2026 17:50

Genk will be looking to pick up an important win when they welcome Royal Antwerp to the Cegeka Arena on Tuesday.

The hosts currently sit top of the Europe playoffs in the Belgian Pro League, while the visitors are fifth and already out of contention.

Match preview

With just two games remaining, Genk are in pole position to qualify for the European competition playoff match which could see them earn a spot in the Conference League.

Nicky Hayen's side currently sit level on points with Standard Liege, having drawn 0-0 with their rivals on Saturday.

Genk will be feeling confident heading into Tuesday's clash, having beaten Antwerp 2-1 last month thanks to a brace from Daan Heymans.

The four-time Belgian Pro League champions have also only suffered one defeat in the playoffs so far, losing 2-0 to Royal Charleroi.

Genk also have an impressive recent record against Antwerp, having only lost twice in their last 10 meetings across all competitions.

© Imago

Antwerp, meanwhile, have lost their last three games and cannot qualify for the European competition playoff match as a result.

Manager Joseph Oosting was axed after his side were thumped 3-0 by OH Leuven in their most recent game on Friday, having also lost 1-0 to Charleroi and 5-0 to Standard Liege in recent weeks.

Faris Haroun has once again been placed in interim charge, having also acted as caretaker manager in November after Stef Wils was sacked.

Haroun only took charge of one game, a shock 1-0 victory over Club Brugge, and will be looking to pick up another surprise win on Tuesday.

Genk Belgian Pro League form:

W D D L W D

Royal Antwerp Belgian Pro League form:

W W W L L L

Team News

© Imago

Genk will have to make at least one change after Noah Adedeji-Sternberg picked up a muscle injury against Standard Liege, with Ayumu Yokoyama expected to replace him.

Ibrahima Sory Bangoura is also likely to miss the game after suffering a head injury, with Nikolas Sattlberger likely to come into midfield as a result.

Antwerp, meanwhile, will be hoping club captain Vincent Janssen can get back to his best having failed to score in his last six league games.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker is expected to continue up front alongside Gyrano Kerk, while Dennis Praet will line up in midfield with Xander Dierckx.

Genk possible starting lineup:

Brughmans; El Ouahdi, Smets, Kongolo, Kayembe; Ito, Sattlberger, Heynen, Yokoyama; Bibout, Mirisola

Royal Antwerp possible starting lineup:

Nozawa; Foulon, Van Den Bosch, Tsunashima; Somers, Dierckx, Praet, Tuypens; Scott; Janssen, Kerk

We say: Genk 2-0 Royal Antwerp

Antwerp have nothing to play for and have been in poor form recently, meaning we are backing Genk to pick up an important win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.