Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery ready to 'sell others' and keep star midfielder amid elite interest, PSR concerns

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 17 May 2026 19:57

Aston Villa are reportedly exploring ways to retain key midfielder Youri Tielemans despite growing concerns over their financial position ahead of the summer transfer window.

The West Midlands outfit face another crucial summer of balancing squad investment with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules after experiencing similar pressure in the previous market.

Villa have, however, posted a £17m profit for the 2024-25 financial year, and the club’s accounts are expected to be further strengthened by Champions League participation next season.

Unai Emery’s side secured their place in Europe’s elite club competition after a 4-2 win over Liverpool on Friday, while the Villans can also boost their coffers by lifting the Europa League trophy against Freiburg in Wednesday's final in Istanbul.

Nonetheless, Villa could still be required to make sales to stay compliant with PSR, and Tielemans is among the players likely to attract interest, though Emery is determined to retain the Belgian midfielder, who has played a pivotal role in his system.

Unai Emery 'reluctant' to lose Youri Tielemans this summer

© Imago / Sportsphoto

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Villa are actively working behind the scenes to ensure that Tielemans remains at Villa Park beyond the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Emery views the 29-year-old as one of the leaders of his evolving project, particularly with his impact felt since returning from an ankle injury in March.

Youri Tielemans’s Impact: Absence (February - March 2026) vs. Return ❌ Tielemans's absence (GW 24 – GW 30) Games: 7 Record: W1, D2, L4 Points won: 5 Points per game (PPG): 0.71 Tielemans's return (GW 31 – GW 37) Games: 7 Record: W3, D2, L2 Points won: 11 Points per game (PPG): 1.57

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, via Football Insider, Bailey said: "Youri Tielemans is one of the players that Unai Emery would be very reluctant to lose.

"They will probably look elsewhere in the squad to see if they could raise funds if they need to sell before they can buy players this summer. Unai Emery won't want to consider losing such a key player.

"Top clubs will be interested in Tielemans if there is any indication he could be prised away from Villa Park because he is a real top player and he's very highly regarded.

"He was a big miss for Villa in that midfield and since he's come back you can tell how things have improved since his return to fitness, so they don't want to lose him."

Who could Aston Villa sell to keep Youri Tielemans?

© Imago / News Images

Villa are set to receive funds from the permanent sale of Donyell Malen, with Roma having activated their buy clause after securing Europa League qualification, turning his loan move into a full transfer.

Leon Bailey, by contrast, saw his own loan spell at Roma cut short in January, and the winger has struggled to establish himself in Emery's plans since returning to Villa Park.

That situation leaves Bailey as a potential summer departure to generate funds, while Evann Guessand's loan move to Crystal Palace in January could yet be made permanent, with the Eagles holding an option to buy.

Elsewhere, the likes of Emiliano Buendia, Diego Carlos and Emiliano Martínez – the latter having attracted interest from Manchester United last summer – could also be allowed to leave as Villa look to trim their wage bill and ease PSR pressure.