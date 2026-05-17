Wolves transfer news: Raul Jimenez hints at potential shock summer return to Molineux

By Darren Plant | 17 May 2026 20:17

Fulham forward Raul Jimenez has hinted that he is considering re-joining Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer transfer window.

The Mexico international, as anticipated, was serenaded by Molineux as he made his latest return to the West Midlands club on Sunday afternoon, with Wolves and Fulham playing out a 1-1 draw.

Jimenez, who is out of contract next month, was introduced as a second-half substitute in what could plausibly be his last-ever appearance at a club where he spent five years between 2018 and 2023.

However, as per the Express & Star, it is not out of the question that the 35-year-old makes a shock return to Wolves over the coming months.

© Imago

Jimenez hints at potential Wolves return

After the game on Sunday, Jimenez is said to have told journalist Luke Powell that a second stint with the Old Gold is a 'possibility'.

The report claims that there has already been early talks between the relevant parties, who are open to holding further negotiations to determine whether a deal is feasible.

As it stands, there is a gap between financial terms, perhaps understandable considering that Jimenez has played the last eight seasons in the Premier League.

Furthermore, the suggestion is that Jimenez will bide his time before making a final decision, largely due to his expected participation for Mexico at the upcoming World Cup.

Nevertheless, an emotional return to a city where Jimenez and his family were settled before moving to Fulham appears realistic.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why Wolves must push hard for Jimenez reunion

Having recently turned 35 years of age, Jimenez is clearly at the back end of his career, and a Championship campaign may not be viewed as an attractive proposition from the outside.

However, Wolves are more than just a club to Jimenez. Everyone associated with Wolves had a role to play when Jimenez suffered a life-threatening fractured skull in November 2020, and his return to professional football came against the odds.

The several renditions of 'Si Senor' on Sunday emphasised the warmth and respect that Wolves fans continue to hold for Jimenez, and the feeling is undoubtedly mutual.

His return of 57 goals and 23 assists from 166 Wolves appearances only tells part of the story, and a return would help galvanise a club that has lost its way.

Jimenez will feel that he still has much to offer in the Premier League. It is also no secret that he would like to represent boyhood team Club America before the end of his career if such an opportunity arises.

That all said, if Jimenez and his family have plans to move back to Wolverhampton, they may take the opportunity if Wolves go all out to get a deal over the line.