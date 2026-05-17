Liverpool-linked 18-year-old '100%' staying at current club in new Arne Slot transfer blow

By Ben Knapton | 17 May 2026 22:55

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Rob Edwards has affirmed that in-demand teenager Mateus Mane will be staying at Molineux for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Old Gold closed out their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw with Fulham on Sunday afternoon, where 18-year-old Mane opened the scoring before giving away the penalty for Antonee Robinson to equalise.

Mane's strike represented the youngster's fifth goal involvement from 26 Premier League games in the 2025-26 season, although his efforts have not been enough to save Wolves from the drop.

Several of Edwards's players are expected to depart in the wake of Wolves' demotion, namely Joao Gomes, who is thought to be edging closer to a move to Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Manchester United have apparently held formal talks over a move for Mane, while Real Madrid have also been alerted to the playmaker's rise to stardom in the past few months.

Mateus Mane '100%' staying at Wolves amid Liverpool, Man United links

© Iconsport / SPI / Icon Sport

However, speaking to BBC Sport after Sunday's game, Edwards unequivocally ruled out a summer exit for Mane, in spite of Wolves' demotion to the Championship.

Quizzed on where Mane's future lies, Edwards replied: "With us", before the interviewer asked if that was 100% set in stone, to which the Wolves boss added: "Yeah, he'll be with us".

Reflecting on Mane's overall campaign, Edwards added: "People will pick up on just the goals - quite early on he got a couple of goals, so people almost expect him to continue to do that.

"It's really difficult at this level, especially as a teenager, so we're really pleased with him. There's going to be ups and downs and lots to learn, but he's got a great attitude.

"Overall today, his performance was really good, worked tirelessly and was really committed. The exciting thing is he's not the finished article, so there's a lot there to work with."

Will Mateus Mane really stay at Wolves next season?

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Very little is guaranteed in football, and even Edwards will be aware that Wolves could not turn down an astronomical offer for Mane's services in the summer window.

The Old Gold are protected by the Portugal Under-21 international's contract situation, as his deal does not run out until 2029, so they have no reason to sell on the cheap in spite of their relegation.

Mane could also expect regular starts in the Championship for Wolves, whereas he may only receive fleeting minutes at Anfield or Old Trafford - another incentive for him to stay put.

However, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig - both renowned for their development of youngsters - are also said to have been tracking Mane, who could be tempted to follow in the footsteps of Jude Bellingham, Benjamin Sesko and others in the Bundesliga.