Liverpool transfer news: Reds set 'asking price' for Federico Chiesa as summer exit likely

By Saikat Mandal | 17 May 2026 07:25

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to offload several players this summer as they look to generate funds for attacking reinforcements, with Federico Chiesa among those facing an uncertain future.

The Reds have already confirmed that Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson will depart at the end of the season, while further exits cannot be ruled out, with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones also facing uncertain futures.

Chiesa joined Liverpool from Juventus in 2024 for a fee of £12.5m, and while he remains a popular figure among supporters, regular game time has been hard to come by under Arne Slot.

The 28-year-old versatile attacker has made just one Premier League start, contributing two goals and an assist across all competitions, and it has become increasingly clear that he does not feature prominently in Slot’s long-term plans.

Liverpool set asking price for Federico Chiesa

© Iconsport / MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool have now placed a clear valuation on Chiesa ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report claims the Reds are seeking a fee in the region of £17.5m to £21.8m for the Italy international, although there may be some flexibility if suitable offers arrive.

Napoli and Juventus have both been linked with potential moves, while other Serie A clubs could also enter the race should Liverpool formally make him available.

Federico Chiesa exit inevitable

© Imago

Chiesa has rarely lacked commitment whenever called upon, but Slot has seemingly remained unconvinced by his suitability, whether in terms of tactical fit, output, or overall impact.

What has frustrated sections of the fanbase is Liverpool’s reluctance to utilise him even during periods when attacking depth was stretched, with other underperforming options continuing to receive opportunities ahead of him.

With Michael Edwards renowned for extracting strong fees from fringe players, turning a profit on Chiesa after limited usage would likely be viewed internally as smart business.

A huge summer awaits Liverpool, with new wide attackers expected to arrive and names such as Bradley Barcola, Yan Diomande and Antonio Nusa all linked.

Before any of that, however, the Reds must secure a top-five finish and Champions League qualification, as failure to do so could significantly impact the scale of their rebuild.