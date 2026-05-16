Mo Salah statement: What Liverpool winger's explosive comments mean for Arne Slot's future as he echoes Jurgen Klopp

By Lewis Nolan | 16 May 2026 23:50

Mohamed Salah has once again appeared to take aim at Arne Slot, with the forward posting a damning critique of Liverpool's season on social media after his side's defeat against Aston Villa.

The Merseysiders were beaten 4-2 by Villa on Friday, and that result has left the club in fifth place in the Premier League, with their spot in the Champions League set to come down to their final match of the season against Brentford on May 24.

However, the headlines between now and then will almost certainly be dominated by Mohamed Salah, who has spoken out on social media regarding the club's poor season.

The 33-year-old insisted that the identity of Liverpool is "heavy metal" football, a phrase made famous by Arne Slot's predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

He also spoke about how he witnessed the club turn from "doubters to believers", another of Klopp's famous remarks during his Anfield tenure, and there is an argument that the 33-year-old deliberately used the German's phrases in order to indict Slot and his performance in the dugout this season.

Many will naturally be divided on the nature of Salah's comments, but here, Sports Mole explores what his outburst could mean for the future of Slot and Liverpool.

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Arne Slot future: The end of the Dutchman at Anfield?

Salah's comments are not the first time he has appeared to take aim at the Liverpool manager, though he did so more explicitly in December 2025, when he claimed he had been scapegoated by those behind the scenes.

Opinion amongst the Reds' fanbase was split on whether the Egyptian deserved leniency for his explosive remarks, and many thought that Slot did not warrant such criticism.

Fast forward to May 2026, and the mood amongst supporters - on social media and at Anfield - has shifted overwhelmingly against the manager.

Liverpool have just 59 points and have conceded 52 goals in the Premier League, their worst return at the back in a 38-game league season since 1914-15.

Salah has arguably set the standards since joining the Reds, with his exemplary fitness levels helping separate himself from his counterparts, becoming the fourth highest scorer in the history of the division.

Any critique he has of the manager and the club should be taken seriously, especially as he knows exactly what it takes to win at the highest level.

The Egyptian is not the only player to have expressed concern about slipping standards, and with the fanbase in broad agreement with the winger, it is hard to see how owners Fenway Sports Group stick with Slot.

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Jurgen Klopp return: Could Liverpool appoint former manager?

The failures of Slot this campaign have led to calls for a replacement to be found, and some observers have suggested that the club should do everything in their power to bring Klopp back to Anfield.

During his nine years at Liverpool, the enigmatic German managed to win one Premier League title, one Champions League, one FA Cup and two EFL Cups.

However, there is almost certainly no scenario in which Klopp would return to the Reds' dugout on a long-term basis as he has repeatedly expressed his desire to step away from the everyday demands of being in charge of a club.

The 58-year-old will be one year shy of his 60th birthday in June, and though he has hinted at the possibility of returning to coaching in some capacity, perhaps international football would suit him better.

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Sebastian Hoeness and Andoni Iraola: Xabi Alonso alternatives?

Now that Chelsea are set to appoint Xabi Alonso as their manager, the options on the market this summer to replace Slot have thinned.

If Liverpool are to return to the "heavy metal" approach of Klopp, then FSG could look to Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness or Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

Both are renowned for their energetic styles, and they would contrast significantly with the slow style used by Slot this season.

Iraola is out of contract in the summer and has confirmed that he will leave the Cherries, while Hoeness only has one year left on his deal.

The latter has guided Stuttgart to two Champions League finishes in his three full seasons in charge, as well as a DFB-Pokal triumph in 2024-25, though the former has considerable Premier League experience.

Appointing either Hoeness or Iraola could provide the boost Liverpool need to bounce back next term, though they must first come to a decision regarding Slot's future.