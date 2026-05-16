Preview: Santos vs Coritiba - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 16 May 2026 22:02

Santos and Coritiba meet again on Sunday, May 17, at the Neo Quimica Arena in the 16th round of the 2026 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. The Peixe arrive in strong form after back-to-back victories, including progression past Coxa in the Copa do Brasil, while the visitors are looking to halt a five-match winless run.

Coritiba sit inside the top ten on 20 points, but the narrowing gap to the relegation zone has increased the pressure ahead of this trip. Santos, meanwhile, remain just above the drop zone and will see this fixture as a vital opportunity to create some breathing space before the league break. Below is our prediction and key analysis for Sunday’s clash in Sao Paulo.

Match preview

Santos head into Sunday's encounter buoyed by two consecutive wins that have transformed the mood inside Cuca's squad. The 2-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino ended a seven-match winless run and restored confidence to the Peixe before the World Cup break. On Wednesday, the side beat Coritiba 2-0 again at the Couto Pereira and booked their place in the Copa do Brasil last 16.

On 18 points and sitting 15th, the Alvinegro Praiano view this round as decisive in their bid to move further clear of the relegation zone. Grêmio sit just behind on 17 points, adding pressure for another positive result. Their home form has been one of Santos' main sources of support this season.

The match will be played at the Neo Química Arena, home of Corinthians, after the coastal club opted to move the fixture to the São Paulo capital. Cuca is banking on the attacking mobility of Rollheiser, Barreal and Gabriel Bontempo, who stood out in midweek. Neymar remains the principal creative reference point in a system built on rapid passing exchanges and movement between the lines.

Neymar's presence adds technical weight to the squad and keeps Santos in the spotlight ahead of Carlo Ancelotti's World Cup squad announcement. Cuca recently highlighted the dedication of the number 10, who has been decisive in the team's recent matches. This is quite literally Neymar's last chance to show he deserves a place at the World Cup.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Coritiba, on the other hand, are going through their most unstable spell since returning to Série A. Their elimination from the Copa do Brasil, met with loud jeers at the Couto Pereira, has left the Brasileirão as their only remaining competition on the calendar. The side have gone five matches without a victory and are dealing with growing internal pressure.

Coxa have collected 20 points in 15 rounds and occupy a mid-table position. Their attack has produced 18 goals, but the defence has conceded 19 — a picture that highlights difficulties at the back and a lack of balance. Their inconsistent performances are particularly concerning against opponents who excel in quick attacking transitions.

Fernando Seabra is trying to restore confidence within the squad as they face Santos for the third time in under a month, now away from Curitiba. Pedro Rocha, Lavega and Josué lead the attacking build-up, although the team still struggles to create clear-cut chances. The run before the break also includes tough fixtures against Bahia and Flamengo.

The match carries significant emotional weight for Coritiba, who are seeking an immediate response after their recent exit, and practical importance for Santos in their fight against the lower reaches of the table. The recent record favours the Peixe, who have won 13 of 25 meetings with Coxa. The Neo Química Arena is expected to draw a healthy crowd as Santos chase a third consecutive victory.

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Santos will have significant midfield issues for Sunday's encounter at the Neo Química Arena. João Schmidt felt a muscle problem just five minutes into the win over Coritiba in the Copa do Brasil and is now a doubt for the match.

The Santos medical department also includes Thaciano, who is still being treated for a muscle injury in his right thigh, Vinícius Lira, who is recovering from a left knee problem, and defender Luan Peres, ruled out with a fracture to his left hand. With João Schmidt's likely absence, Willian Arão is expected to step in alongside Christian Oliva.

At Coritiba, manager Fernando Seabra is also dealing with a string of fitness issues in his squad. The main absentee is defender Maicon, who has suffered a muscle injury and is not expected back until after the World Cup break. Goalkeeper Pedro Morisco and forwards Keno, Fabinho and Rodrigo Rodrigues remain sidelined in the treatment room.

The situation of right-back Tinga is also a concern for Coxa. The player had to leave the Copa do Brasil match in the first half after feeling discomfort, increasing the uncertainty surrounding Sunday's fixture. On the other hand, Breno Lopes has returned to action after recovering from a respiratory infection and could reappear among the starters in attack.

Santos possible starting lineup:

Gabriel Brazão; Igor Vinícius, Adonis Frías, Lucas Veríssimo, Escobar; Willian Arão, Christian Oliva, Gabriel Bontempo, Barreal; Rollheiser, Neymar.

Coritiba possible starting lineup:

Pedro Rangel; Felipe Jonatan, Jacy, Tiago Cóser, Bruno Melo; Sebastián Gómez, Vini Paulista, Josué; Lucas Ronier, Breno Lopes, Pedro Rocha.

We say: Santos 2-0 Coritiba

Santos arrive with confidence high after consecutive 2-0 victories—against Red Bull Bragantino in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A and over Coritiba in the Copa do Brasil. With Neymar expected to start and the attack showing greater fluency under Cuca, the Peixe should look to make home advantage count by putting their opponents under pressure from the opening whistle.

For the Parana side, the physical and emotional demands of a difficult recent run, coupled with their poor away record against Santos, make a positive response in this fixture a challenging prospect.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.