Brazil squad announcement: Neymar achieves World Cup dream as Carlo Ancelotti omits Chelsea star from 25-man squad

By Ben Sully | 19 May 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 19 May 2026 00:13

Brazil icon Neymar has been included in Carlo Ancelotti's final 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The Santos forward made the most recent of his 128 international appearances in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023.

Neymar's struggles with injuries over the last few years cast doubt over his involvement in the upcoming World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

However, the 34-year-old has ultimately done enough with Santos to prove to Ancelotti that he is in good physical condition and can perform to the level required in the upcoming tournament.

The Brazil boss confirmed Neymar's inclusion to a great reception in a ceremony in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

Neymar, who is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, is set to feature in a fourth World Cup after representing his country at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Ancelotti leaves Chelsea star out of Brazil squad

While Neymar has achieved his World Cup dream, there was heartbreak for Chelsea forward Joao Pedro.

The 24-year-old was a notable omission from the final 26-man squad, despite playing in Brazil's last two friendlies against France and Croatia.

Pedro has staked a strong case with 23 goals and six assists in 52 competitive appearances this season.

Rather than his club form, it seems that his failure to score in any of his eight international matches is a key factor in his omission.

© Imago / News Images

Premier League well-represented in Brazil World Cup selection

Brazil World Cup squad Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio) Defenders: Gabriel (Arsenal), Danilo (Flamengo), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris St-Germain), Gabriel (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg), Alex Sandro (Flamengo) Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo), Danilo Santos (Botafogo) Forwards: Neymar (Santos), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Raphinha (Barcelona), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Rayan (Bournemouth), Endrick (Lyon), Igor Thiago (Brentford)

Brentford striker Igor Thiago is one of those who got the nod over Pedro, rewarded for his return of 22 goals in 37 Premier League games this season.

There are spots for the Arsenal duo of Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli, as well as the Manchester United pair of Casemiro and Matheus Cunha.

Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes and Bournemouth's Rayan are the other three Premier League players who have made the cut.

Real Madrid are represented in the selection by Vinicius Junior and Endrick, the latter of whom has registered 16 goal contributions during a successful loan spell with Lyon.

Barcelona's Raphinha is also heading to the World Cup after returning from injury earlier this month.

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