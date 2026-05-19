Marcus Rashford transfer latest: Jose Mourinho ‘would like’ Real Madrid to sign attacker despite Barcelona stance

By Oliver Thomas | 19 May 2026 08:24

Marcus Rashford has allegedly emerged as a surprise transfer target for Real Madrid, who are expected to appoint Jose Mourinho as their new manager.

Reports earlier this week claimed that a verbal agreement has been reached for Mourinho to make a sensational return to the Bernabeu on an initial two-year contract.

Mourinho is currently in charge of Benfica, who finish third in the Primeira Liga despite going the entire 2025-26 season unbeaten, but the 63-year-old now looks set to replace Alvaro Arbeloa at Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are expected to be active in the summer transfer window, with incoming and outgoings anticipated following a disappointing, trophyless campaign.

According to The Independent, via Sport, Mourinho would like to sign on-loan Barcelona star Rashford as Real Madrid manager.

Real Madrid, Mourinho plotting surprise Rashford swoop

© Imago

The Spanish giants already have Vinicius Junior as their first-choice left-wing option, while Rodrygo - currently sidelined with an ACL injury - Brahim Diaz, Franco Mastantuono and Kylian Mbappe can also operate out wide.

Nevertheless, it is understood that Mourinho has a good relationship with Rashford, having previously coached him at Manchester United, and the Portuguese would like to reunite with the England international at the Bernabeu.

It is also suggested that such a move by Real Madrid would put pressure on Barcelona, an approach previously carried out by Mourinho during his first stint at the club when Pep Guardiola was in charge of their El Clasico rivals.

Barcelona are known to be interested in re-signing Rashford, who has enjoyed a productive 2025-26 season on loan, contributing with 14 goals and 14 assists in 48 games for Hansi Flick’s side across all competitions.

Rashford scored a superb free kick for Barca in a 2-0 victory against Real Madrid to clinch the La Liga title last week, but there is still much uncertainty over the attacker’s future heading into the summer.

© Imago / Pressinphoto,

Barcelona remain favourites to sign Rashford despite Real Madrid rumours

As things stand, Rashford swapping Barcelona for Real Madrid would be a huge surprise given that the attacker has expressed his desire to remain at Camp Nou.

Rashford recently admitted that he is unsure whether he will remain with Barcelona beyond the end of this season, but joining Flick’s side permanently or on loan for another season is believed to be his preference.

Rashford will soon be entering the final 12 months of his contract at Man United, but a return to Old Trafford to work under Mickael Carrick is not thought to be on the cards.

Barcelona have a €30m (£26m) option to sign Rashford permanently this summer, but that clause will expire on June 15.

The Catalan giants are allegedly keen to negotiate a lower fee with Man United or sign Rashford on loan for another season, while the player himself is believed to be willing to take a wage cut to stay with the La Liga champions.

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