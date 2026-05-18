Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'leapfrog' Liverpool in race for £80m forward as contract talks stall

By Lewis Blain | 18 May 2026 12:01

Arsenal have reportedly moved into pole position to sign Bradley Barcola this summer, as uncertainty grows over the winger’s future at Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international has emerged as one of Europe’s brightest attacking talents over the last two seasons, but increased competition for places in Paris has now sparked fresh speculation over a possible exit.

And with Liverpool cooling their interest, Arsenal are now believed to be leading the race for the highly-rated forward.

Arsenal move to front of Bradley Barcola transfer race

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport

According to reports in France, Arsenal are currently viewed as the most likely destination for Barcola if PSG decide to cash in this summer.

The 22-year-old enjoyed another strong campaign under Luis Enrique, scoring 12 goals this season after netting 21 across all competitions during PSG’s Champions League-winning 2024/25 campaign.

However, competition from stars such as Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has limited Barcola’s consistent starting opportunities.

Contract talks between PSG and the winger have reportedly stalled for now, with negotiations paused until after the Champions League final, further fuelling speculation surrounding his future.

Arsenal’s long-standing admiration for the former Lyon star has now seemingly intensified, particularly as Gunners boss Mikel Arteta looks to add greater depth and explosiveness to his attack.

How much would Bradley Barcola cost Arsenal?

© Imago

Barcola would not come cheap, as it is believed PSG would demand around €95 million (£80 million) before considering any sale, reflecting both his age and growing reputation across Europe.

Despite not always being a guaranteed starter, PSG still view Barcola as one of the club’s most valuable young assets following his £40 million move in 2023.

The winger has already amassed 39 goals and 37 assists across 151 appearances and remains highly regarded internally, even after criticism from manager Luis Enrique over aspects of his decision-making in recent matches.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Barcola in recent months, but their focus has reportedly shifted elsewhere as they prioritise a natural right winger following concerns over replacing Mohamed Salah’s output.

That development appears to have opened the door for Arsenal to accelerate their interest, and 'leapfrog' the Reds in the race.

Bradley Barcola the perfect Gabriel Martinelli rival

© Imago

Barcola feels like an ideal addition for Arsenal’s evolving frontline.

While Gabriel Martinelli remains a hugely important player for Arteta, the Brazilian’s form has fluctuated at times over the last two seasons, and Arsenal clearly need stronger competition on the left wing.

Barcola would provide exactly that.

His pace, direct dribbling and ability to attack defenders one-v-one would immediately add another dimension to Arsenal’s attack, while his experience competing for trophies at PSG could also prove invaluable in high-pressure moments.

Crucially, he is already proven at an elite level despite still only being 23. Arsenal have often lacked genuine depth behind Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, particularly when injuries strike, and Barcola would significantly raise the floor and ceiling of Arteta’s attacking options.

If PSG genuinely become open to a sale this summer, Arsenal may view this as a rare opportunity to land one of Europe’s top young forwards before his value climbs even higher.