Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'battle' Liverpool for £61m Borussia Dortmund attacker

Manchester United could reportedly face competition from Chelsea, Liverpool and several European heavyweights in the race to sign Karim Adeyemi this summer.

Adeyemi joined Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022 and has since made 146 appearances across all competitions, scoring 36 goals while providing 25 assists.

The 24-year-old has featured 28 times in the Bundesliga this season, making 15 starts, and has contributed seven goals along with four assists.

With his contract running until 2027, Dortmund would ordinarily be in a strong negotiating position, but stalled talks over a new deal have naturally fuelled speculation surrounding his long-term future.

Man Utd and Liverpool battle for Karim Adeyemi?

© Iconsport / SUSA

According to TeamTalk, Dortmund are open to selling the explosive attacker for the right price rather than risk allowing his value to diminish further.

The report claims the Bundesliga side would consider offers in the region of £61m, a valuation that several English clubs reportedly view as reasonable in the current market.

Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be interested, with the Red Devils reportedly viewing the former Red Bull Salzburg attacker as a high-priority target.

Liverpool are also believed to be monitoring the situation closely as they prepare for a significant squad refresh this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are also credited with interest, although reports suggest Adeyemi would favour a move to the Premier League, which could hand English clubs a significant advantage.

Karim Adeyemi could be on the move?

© Imago

The 11-cap Germany national football team international is a versatile forward who primarily operates from the right flank but is equally capable of playing centrally as an attacking midfielder.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are expected to strengthen their attacking departments, particularly with the Reds needing to prepare for life after Mohamed Salah.

Adeyemi undoubtedly possesses the pace, versatility and directness to thrive in the Premier League, but whether committing more than £60m for a player whose contractual situation remains uncertain is a decision that would require careful consideration.