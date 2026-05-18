Man United news: How Michael Carrick is already emulating Sir Alex Ferguson after contract 'agreement'

By Brendan McGilligan | 18 May 2026 16:04

Manchester United secured Champions League football for next season, and fans will be hopeful the club can build off this success through the recruitment department putting the pieces in place to give Michael Carrick the tools to edge closer to a Premier League title challenge.

Now that Carrick has reportedly been appointed as the full-time manager, he will be looking at how he can mould the squad in his image to bring them domestic and European success.

The Red Devils have already confirmed a handful of players that will depart the club, with Casemiro receiving a farewell from supporters at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, along with Tyrell Malacia, who will also depart the club at the end of the campaign.

Another player that is set to depart the club is Rasmus Hojlund, as he is set to become a permanent fixture at Napoli from the summer after spending the last campaign on loan with the Serie A club.

While a few more exits may be expected between now and the next campaign, fans will be keenly waiting for updates on incomings, and now former United starlet Guiseppe Rossi has given his view on what the club needs moving forward.

© Imago / Sportimage

Giuseppe Rossi believes a return to the Man United culture is pivotal

The former Italian international featured for the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson and was in the same squad as the present manager, Carrick.

Rossi believes the key for the club moving forward is not through signing players but through ensuring that the club rediscovers its culture, the one that Ferguson had developed.

There is a feel that Carrick is moving the club in that direction; at least that is what Rossi believes as he spoke to Sports Mole on behalf of talkSPORT Bet Online Slots, and any signing that joins the club must understand it if they wish to succeed at Old Trafford.

Rossi said: “Do they need to bring in somebody? That's what I always say, that it's not always the player that you bring in, right? It's kind of the culture that you kind of build within the walls, in this case of Carrington, right?

© Imago / News Images

“Within the walls of Carrington. And I believe that Michael is doing that.

“I think he's able to continue creating a culture, which is a Manchester United way of doing things. Sir Alex Ferguson built that culture there. And everybody else that tried to swim the opposite way kind of found themselves in deep waters.

“So can they get back to people that kind of understand the way that Manchester United is built, staying true to that and continuing to build upon that culture? I think Michael gets it.”

Players linked with summer moves to Man United

While Rossi does not see it as imperative for United to be busy in the transfer market, with the former striker seeing it as more important to fix the culture, some players could help add to what is at Old Trafford already while also buying into the ideals of the club.

Man United are said to be interested in strengthening their midfield department, particularly with Casemiro departing.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

This has seen the likes of Sandro Tonali and Elliott Anderson linked to Old Trafford moves this summer, with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest hopeful they can stave off the advances or get a significant fee for losing their star players.

It has also been rumoured that the club are in the market for a defender, with Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi being touted as making his way to Old Trafford.

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