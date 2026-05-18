Chelsea news: Blues at risk of unwanted club record in pivotal Spurs showdown in Premier League

By Darren Plant | 18 May 2026 14:38 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 14:40

Chelsea are at risk of setting an unwanted club record when they play host to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night.

The All-London derby at Stamford Bridge is a pivotal fixture for both sides in the context of their position in the Premier League table.

While Chelsea are bidding to record the first of two wins that would secure European football for next season, Spurs know that avoiding defeat would see them secure their top-flight status.

On the back of losing to Manchester City in the FA Cup final, Chelsea are under pressure to respond to that disappointment.

However, Calum McFarlane and his players are at risk of becoming cemented in Chelsea's history for negative reasons.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Why Chelsea are fighting to avoid making club history

Chelsea have put together an abysmal run of results at Stamford Bridge, including losing their last four Premier League fixtures.

Should they succumb to Spurs at their West London home, it would represent the first time in their illustrious history that they have suffered five successive league defeats at Stamford Bridge.

Furthermore, Chelsea are winless in their last seven Premier League games (D1 L6), their longest such run since the 1994-95 campaign.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also looking to extend an incredible run to 24 matches, having not suffered defeat in their last home Premier League fixture of a season since 2001-02.

Although Spurs have only won one of their last 35 away league games at Chelsea, they have posted back-to-back away victories in the Premier League against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

Success on Tuesday would mark the first time since 2020 that they have registered three consecutive away wins in the Premier League.

Spurs are also bidding to win their final away Premier League of a season for the fifth time in six seasons.

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