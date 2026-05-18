Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 18 May 2026 10:45 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 10:47

Chelsea will host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

The home side are currently 10th in the Premier League table, three points off eighth-placed Brentford, while Tottenham are 17th, two points above 18th-placed West Ham United with a game in hand.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 8.15pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur being played?

Chelsea will welcome London rivals Tottenham to their home stadium, Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham have won just one of their last 35 away league games against Chelsea, losing 23 times in the process, and they were beaten 1-0 in the corresponding fixture last term.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur: What's the story?

The stakes could not be higher for Tottenham on Tuesday night, as a win over Chelsea would secure Premier League survival, relegating West Ham in the process.

A point would also all but guarantee Tottenham's spot in next season's Premier League ahead of the final set of matches due to their superior goal difference over West Ham.

It has been a very difficult domestic season for Spurs, but they are on the verge of avoiding what would be a disastrous relegation from England's top flight.

Chelsea, meanwhile, can still finish eighth and secure Conference League football for next term, but they are three points behind eighth-placed Brentford at this stage of proceedings.

The Blues lost the FA Cup final to Manchester City last time out and it would be another huge low in their campaign if they were beaten by rivals Tottenham in their final home match of the season.