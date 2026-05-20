Aston Villa win Europa League: Unai Emery joins Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho as impact on Premier League assessed

By Lewis Nolan | 20 May 2026 23:19

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has now won five European finals as a manager, more than anybody else in history.

The head coach oversaw a 3-0 triumph in the Europa League final on Wednesday against Freiburg, with goals from Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers enough to get the better of their German opponents.

Villa's triumph represents the first time they have won a trophy since 1996, and it represented Emery's first piece of silverware since he won the Europa League in 2020-21 with Villarreal.

The 54-year-old has now won the Europa League five times, winning it three times with Sevilla, once with Villarreal and once with Aston Villa.

He joins an elite list alongside Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho and Giovanni Trapattoni as the only managers to have won five European finals.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Unai Emery at Aston Villa: The best Premier League manager?

Mikel Arteta could rightly claim to be the best manager in the Premier League after guiding Arsenal to first place, but Emery's work at Villa Park should not go unnoticed.

The Spaniard took charge of his first game Villans boss in November 2022, with his team lingering in 16th after the disastrous reign of Steven Gerrard.

Villa would win 15 of the 25 league games played under Emery in 2022-23, eventually finishing seventh, and they would go on to finish fourth with 68 points in 2023-24.

The club may have finished sixth in 2024-25, but they are set to return to the Champions League next season having guaranteed a top-five finish prior to Wednesday's final, and they have also ended their 30-year wait for a trophy.

© Imago / Sportimage

What does Aston Villa win mean for Premier League?

Villa's win in the Europa League could have a significant impact on the race for Champions League football in the Premier League, as sixth place could now be enough to secure a place at Europe's top table.

Bournemouth are currently sixth, though in order for the Cherries to qualify for UEFA's premier competition they would need Villa to finish fifth.

Liverpool are currently three points behind the Lions in fifth with one Premier League game remaining, so Bournemouth will have to hope that Emery rotates heavily against Manchester City this Sunday.

However, Arne Slot's Reds are devoid of confidence, and the brewing civil war at Anfield could contribute to a Brentford win against the Merseysiders this weekend.

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!