Freiburg 0-3 Aston Villa: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Unai Emery wins a stunning fifth Europa League trophy

By Matt Law | 20 May 2026 21:52 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 21:59

Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers were on the scoresheet as Aston Villa beat Freiburg 3-0 in the final of the Europa League in Istanbul on Wednesday night.

Villa were 2-0 up at the interval and added a third just before the hour to take the game away from Freiburg, who never threatened to upset the Premier League outfit.

Villa boss Unai Emery has now won the UEFA Cup/Europa League for the fifth time in his career, while it is the English club's first success in Europe since the 1981-82 European Cup.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / PA Images

In truth, it was never in doubt.

In fairness to Freiburg, they did well for long stages of the first period, but the match was taken away from them in the final moments of the opening 45 minutes, with Tielemans on the scoresheet before Buendia followed, and both strikes were of the highest quality.

It did take Villa a bit of time to get going in the second half, but Rogers' goal arrived just before the hour, ending any chances of Freiburg launching a comeback.

Villa will finish in the top five in the Premier League this season and have now followed that up with a European trophy, which will live long in the memory.

This is Emery's competition, with a fifth trophy in the tournament now being won by the Spaniard, who is set to stay at Villa Park this summer despite some speculation surrounding his future.

Freiburg had no answer to the class of the English club in this European final.

FREIBURG VS. ASTON VILLA HIGHLIGHTS

Youri Tielemans goal vs. Freiburg (41st min, Freiburg 0-1 Aston Villa)

Sensational from Youri Tielemans ?



An absolute rocket to give Aston Villa the lead in the Europa League final ?



? TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/zOZAIDXLKg — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 20, 2026

Villa take the lead in the 41st minute of the match, and it is a wonderful goal from Tielemans, with the midfielder volleying a cross from Rogers into the back of the net. What a terrific strike from Tielemans!

Emiliano Buendia goal vs. Freiburg (45th min, Freiburg 0-2 Aston Villa)

Buendía brilliance ✨



Emiliano Buendía with a beauty to make it 2-0 to Aston Villa just before half-time ?



? TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/sVmWF0Leoa — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 20, 2026

Villa double their lead in the latter stages of the first period, and it is another wonderful goal, with Buendia curling one into the back of the net from outside the box.

Morgan Rogers goal vs. Freiburg (58th min, Freiburg 0-3 Aston Villa)

A beautiful team goal finished off by Morgan Rogers to make it 3-0 to Aston Villa ?



? TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/au6d0pDG3B — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 20, 2026

That is that! Villa score their third of the match just before the hour here, as Rogers turns a cross from Buendia into the back of the net from close range. Name on the trophy!

MAN OF THE MATCH - EMILIANO BUENDIA

© Iconsport / PA Images

There were a few candidates here, with Tielemans and Rogers terrific, but Buendia was the best player on the pitch, with the 29-year-old causing Freiburg so many issues.

Buendia scored Villa's second of the match with a curling effort before setting up Rogers, with the winger's excellent cross turned into the back of the net by the England international.

FREIBURG VS. ASTON VILLA MATCH STATS

Possession: Freiburg 51%-49% Aston VIlla

Shots: Freiburg 4-17 Aston VIlla

Shots on target: Freiburg 2-6 Aston VIlla

Corners: Freiburg 1-8 Aston VIlla

Fouls: Freiburg 15-15 Aston VIlla

BEST STATS

6 - Aston Villa's Unai Emery is taking charge of his sixth major European final tonight (all in the UEFA Europa League) with Giovanni Trapattoni (7) the only manager to take charge of more. Specialist. pic.twitter.com/CZTC0vF2tN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 20, 2026

Unai Emery is just the second manager to take charge of four different clubs in major European finals after Jose Mourinho.



◎ Sevilla ???

◎ Arsenal ?

◎ Villarreal ?

◉ Aston Villa ?



Can he clinch his 5th #UEL title? pic.twitter.com/04a3iSntLu — Squawka (@Squawka) May 20, 2026

Morgan Rogers (11) has more assists across all competitions than any other English player in the Premier League this season ?



World Cup bound? ? pic.twitter.com/YL4Hvop694 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 20, 2026

23y 298d - Morgan Rogers is the youngest Englishman to score in a major European final since Steven Gerrard for Liverpool vs Alavés in the 2001 UEFA Cup final (20y 351d). Lions. pic.twitter.com/kMcnbiE3os — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 20, 2026

20 - Aston Villa have scored more goals from outside the penalty area than any other Premier League side in all competitions this season since the Club World Cup (20). Range. pic.twitter.com/pk7u8vHbcf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 20, 2026

Unai Emery is the first manager in the competition’s history to win the UEFA Cup/Europa League five times.



? Sevilla (2014)

? Sevilla (2015)

? Sevilla (2016)

? Villarreal (2021)

? Aston Villa (2026)



This is HIS competition.#UEL pic.twitter.com/MKItPKswYF — Squawka (@Squawka) May 20, 2026

ASTON VILLA HAVE DONE IT!



The Villans have won their first major European trophy in 44 years. ? pic.twitter.com/L0rVnKyMLo — Squawka (@Squawka) May 20, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Villa will round off their 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a clash against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon; Emery's side are currently fourth in the Premier League table, three points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool.

Freiburg, meanwhile, finished seventh in the 2025-26 Bundesliga table, with the club therefore qualifying for next season's Conference League playoff round.

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