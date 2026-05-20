Preview: Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 20 May 2026 19:56

Group D of the 2026 Copa Libertadores remains finely poised heading into matchday five, and Universidad Catolica know that victory over Barcelona SC on Thursday could put them on the brink of a place in the knockout rounds.

The Chilean outfit currently sit top of the section alongside Cruzeiro on seven points, while Boca Juniors are just one point behind and Barcelona SC remain bottom with three points, meaning there is still everything to play for with two games left.

Match preview

Universidad Catolica head into this clash in encouraging form after a hard-fought goalless draw against Cruzeiro in their last Libertadores outing, a result that preserved their unbeaten home record in the group stage.

Daniel Garnero's side followed that up with a 2-0 league victory over Deportes Limache, and confidence around the Claro Arena is steadily growing.

The Crusaders have already shown they can hurt Barcelona SC in this competition, winning 2-1 in Guayaquil on matchday three thanks to goals from Fernando Zampedri and Clemente Montes.

That result also continued their remarkable historical dominance in this fixture, with Universidad Catolica winning all five previous Copa Libertadores meetings against the Ecuadorian giants while scoring 11 goals and conceding just three.

Despite some inconsistent domestic performances recently, UC still look well positioned to progress, having recorded two wins, one draw and one defeat in Group D so far, and another three points here would place them in a commanding position heading into the final round.

© Imago / Photosport

Barcelona SC, meanwhile, revived their qualification hopes with a hugely important 1-0 victory over Boca Juniors last time out in the Libertadores, where Hector Villalba netted the decisive goal.

Cesar Farias's men also arrive off the back of a convincing 3-0 LigaPro triumph over Aucas, although their overall continental campaign remains fragile after losing three of their four group matches.

The Ecuadorian side face another difficult assignment in Santiago, especially considering their poor record against Universidad Catolica and the pressure surrounding their position in the table.

Anything less than victory would leave qualification hopes hanging by a thread before a daunting final-round clash away to Cruzeiro.

Barcelona SC have shown flashes of improvement in recent weeks, but defensive inconsistency has remained an issue throughout the Libertadores campaign.

They have conceded in every group-stage match so far, and they will be wary of a Catolica side that has looked increasingly comfortable at home.

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Barcelona SC Copa Libertadores form:

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Team News

Universidad Catolica are sweating over the fitness of captain and leading striker Zampedri after the veteran forward suffered a serious nasal fracture against Deportes Limache.

The Argentine-born forward is determined to play and has reportedly been fitted with a protective mask, though final clearance will come from the medical staff closer to kickoff.

Should Zampedri fail to recover in time, Garnero may turn to an alternative attacking setup featuring Giani and Montes in more advanced roles.

The hosts are otherwise expected to keep faith with the side that secured a valuable point against Cruzeiro, with Cuevas, Valencia and Zuqui likely to anchor midfield once again.

Barcelona SC will definitely be without suspended duo Rangel and Celiz, both ruled out through yellow-card accumulation.

Celiz's absence is particularly damaging after he scored in the reverse fixture against Universidad Catolica.

Farias is therefore expected to reshuffle both midfield and defence, with Gomez and Quinonez potentially taking on more responsibility in possession.

Universidad Catolica possible starting lineup:

Bernedo; Arancibia, Diaz, Ampuero, Mena; Valencia, Zuqui, Cuevas; Giani, Zampedri, Montes

Barcelona SC possible starting lineup:

Contreras; Carabali, Baez, Valecilla; Gomez, Lugo, Quinonez, Cortez; Villalba, Benedetto, Oyola

We say: Universidad Catolica 2-1 Barcelona SC

Universidad Catolica have already defeated Barcelona SC once in this group, boast a flawless historical record in the fixture, and arrive with stronger overall momentum.

Barcelona SC certainly regained belief after beating Boca Juniors, but their away form in continental competition remains concerning, while the suspensions to Rangel and Celiz further weaken their chances.

With qualification stakes extremely high and home advantage on their side, the Chilean club should have enough quality to edge another tight contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.