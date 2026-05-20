Preview: Atletico Mineiro vs Cienciano - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 20 May 2026 19:17 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 19:19

Atletico Mineiro host Cienciano on Thursday at the Arena MRV in a pivotal fifth-round clash in Group B of the Copa Sudamericana. The Galo enter under pressure after an inconsistent campaign and must win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Cienciano arrive as Group B leaders, looking to seal their place in the next round. The Peruvian side already beat Atletico in the reverse fixture and travel with a confident squad seeking another positive result on the road.

Match preview

Atletico Mineiro reach this crucial fifth round of Copa Sudamericana Group B in a precarious position, with no margin for error. With just four points, the Galo sit bottom of the group—level with Puerto Cabello but behind on goal difference (-1 to Puerto Cabello’s +3). Pressure is mounting on manager Eduardo Dominguez, and the Arena MRV represents the club’s best hope of turning things around this season.

Atletico’s campaign has been plagued by inconsistency, mirroring the squad’s broader struggles. In the second round, the Galo edged Juventud with a late Cassierra goal, but showed limited attacking threat and little creativity for long spells—a narrow win that foreshadowed the fragilities exposed in later rounds.

In the fourth round, also against Juventud—this time in Uruguay—the Galo led 2–0 through goals from Alan Minda and Vitor Hugo, only to concede an equaliser after a second-half defensive collapse.

Their recent Brasileiro form has also weighed heavily on morale: in their last five league matches, they managed two wins and three defeats, including a 4–0 thrashing by Flamengo at the Arena MRV.

Even so, their home record remains their biggest asset. In 2026, Atletico have registered six wins, six draws, and just one defeat in 13 matches at the Arena MRV, scoring 18 goals. Dudu, Reinier, Cassierra, and Gustavo Scarpa lead the creative department, and Atletico know they must win both remaining home fixtures to keep their Group B hopes alive.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Cienciano, meanwhile, arrive in Belo Horizonte as Group B leaders, boasting the most consistent campaign in the section so far. The Peruvian club have seven points and have built their run on tactical organisation, collective balance, and performances that have exceeded expectations. Manager Horacio Melgarejo has instilled a clear competitive identity, and his side arrive in fine form.

Cienciano’s attacking output has also impressed in recent weeks. The club thrashed Cajamarca 6–1 in the Peruvian league and beat Deportes Iquique 4–0 in the Sudamericana, demonstrating both efficiency in front of goal and the ability to control matches. The Cusco side boast one of the best attacking records in the group and will look to maintain that momentum against a pressured Atletico side.

The recent head-to-head record underlines how evenly matched these sides are. Their first meetings came in the 2025 Sudamericana, ending 0–0 and 1–1. In the third round of the current campaign, Cienciano beat Atletico 1–0 in Cusco, capitalising on a second-half red card for Preciado.

A strong home crowd is expected for this decisive fixture. While Atletico must win to keep their hopes of topping the group alive, Cienciano could all but confirm qualification and heap more pressure on the hosts.

Atletico Mineiro Copa Sudamericana form:

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Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

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Cienciano Copa Sudamericana form:

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Cienciano form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Atletico will be without four confirmed absentees for this clash. Patrick and Indio both remain sidelined with right knee ligament injuries, Gustavo Scarpa is managing a knee sprain, and Victor Hugo is recovering from a muscle oedema in his left thigh.

Beyond the injuries, the squad also lost Hulk, who joined Fluminense in early May. The veteran striker’s departure reduces Atletico’s attacking options for the rest of the season.

For Cienciano, Uruguayan midfielder Santiago Arias remains out after suffering a herniated disc in April. The 30-year-old has missed the club’s most recent fixtures.

Centre-back Kevin Becerra is also a doubt for the trip to Belo Horizonte. He was forced off injured in the previous encounter against Atletico and is yet to be confirmed for this match.

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Natanael, Ruan Tressoldi, Junior Alonso, Lodi; Maycon, Franco; Alan Minda, Bernard, Cuello; Cassierra

Cienciano possible starting lineup:

Italo; Nunez, Amondarain, Salazar; Martinich, Gerson, Robles, Souza; Hohberg, Bandiera; Garces

We say: Atletico Mineiro 3-2 Cienciano

The Galo must win to keep their Group B hopes alive and arrive with momentum after a 3–1 victory over Mirassol. The Arena MRV—where Atletico have lost just once in 14 home games in 2026—should suit a side that needs to play attacking football, given the urgency of their situation.

Cienciano, meanwhile, have lost two matches in a row, including a 3–0 defeat away to Puerto Cabello that exposed defensive vulnerabilities on the road. Bandiera and Garces have the quality to exploit the spaces that an attack-minded Atletico are likely to leave, setting the stage for an open, end-to-end contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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