Mikel Arteta contract: Arsenal boss set to become one of world's 'best-paid' managers after Premier League title success

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly set to be rewarded with a new lucrative contract following the club’s Premier League title triumph.
The Gunners clinched their first Premier League title in 22 years after Man City failed to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday evening.
The title success is a result of a process that has seen Arteta turn the north London club into genuine contenders in recent years.
Arteta still has the chance to lead Arsenal to their first Champions League trophy, with the Gunners set to take on holders Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30.
While it remains to be seen whether he can achieve European glory, Arteta already looks set to be rewarded for his work in leading Arsenal to the Premier League title.
Arsenal to hand Arteta lucrative contract
According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are ready to offer the 44-year-old a ‘lucrative’ new deal to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.
Arteta’s current contract, which will expire at the end of next season, is worth £10m a season plus an additional £5m for reaching the Champions League.
Arsenal are now willing to give Arteta a significant pay increase to make him one of the best-paid managers in the world.
The report notes that Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone is believed to be the game’s best-paid manager with earnings of £25.9m a year.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly receives £20m a year, although he is set to call time on his 10-year tenure at the end of the season.
Logical decision from Arsenal board
Arsenal's hierarchy may look to reignite talks with Arteta at the end of the season, having put contract negotiations on hold in the business end of the current campaign.
The hierarchy will are right in their thinking to do everything it takes to retain Arteta's services, given the transformation he has overseen since taking over the reins in 2019.
The board will surely recognise that rather than being the end of a journey, the title win could be the start of a successful period for Arsenal, now that they have alleviated the pressure of a 22-year wait for Premier League glory.
Even if they are unable to beat Paris Saint-Germain, the manager and the current squad are now in a position to regularly fight for the biggest honours and the experience of claiming the Premier League trophy will only aid their quest for future silverware.
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