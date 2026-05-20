Man United transfer news: Red Devils identify 'perfect' Casemiro replacement as £35m deal opens up

By Matt Law | 20 May 2026 17:17 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 17:19

Manchester United are reportedly ready to battle Arsenal and Palmeiras for the signature of Botafogo midfielder Danilo during this summer's transfer window.

The 25-year-old represented Palmeiras between 2020 and 2023 before making the move to Nottingham Forest, featuring on 62 occasions for the English club, including 50 appearances in the Premier League.

Danilo has since made 41 appearances for Botafogo, having arrived in July 2025, scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists in the process.

The midfielder has been named in the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup due to his impressive form at club level, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future.

© Imago / Fotoarena

Man United 'to battle' Arsenal, Palmeiras for Danilo

According to ESPN, Man United are firmly in the race for Danilo, with the Red Devils prepared to battle Arsenal and Palmeiras for his signature.

The report claims that Botafogo have accepted that a departure is likely this summer, and a sale could potentially generate the club in the region of £35m.

Man United allegedly believe that Danilo is the perfect replacement for Casemiro, who is leaving Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of June.

Danilo was a notable absentee when Botafogo faced Corinthians on May 17, and it has been suggested that he could continue to be left out amid the speculation surrounding his future.

The midfielder has grown as a player since his previous spell in English football, and he could have an important role for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago

Should Man United sign Danilo this summer?

The fact that Danilo knows the Premier League does somewhat take away the risk involved with this potential signing, and the midfielder's form this season has been particularly strong.

Danilo has seven goals and two assists in 12 appearances in the Brasileirao this term, and he has done enough to earn a spot in the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup despite only making two appearances for the national side up to this point, scoring once.

Man United are expected to add three midfielders to their squad this summer, and bringing in Danilo, at around £35m, does make a lot of sense.

However, the Red Devils are unlikely to have a clear run at the Brazilian, with both Arsenal and Palmeiras said to be keen on a deal this summer.