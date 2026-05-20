Aston Villa transfer news: Emiliano Martinez makes revelation on 2025 saga ahead of Europa League final

By Darren Plant | 20 May 2026 10:41 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 10:43

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has claimed that he "made the right choice" in staying at Aston Villa last summer.

The Argentina international is currently preparing to feature for Villa against Freiburg in Wednesday's Europa League final.

As Villa attempt to extend a 51-year streak in the showpiece occasion in Istanbul, Freiburg stopper Noah Atubolu has the potential to take centre stage for the Bundesliga outfit.

From Martinez's perspective, however, he will be playing in a final close to one year to the day where it appeared that he would be leaving Villa Park.

Martinez seemingly waved goodbye to Villa supporters after the full-time whistle of their last home fixture of 2024-25, amid speculation regarding a transfer to the likes of Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

© Imago / Gareth Evans Sportimage

Martinez speaks on 2025 transfer saga

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Martinez was quizzed on how close he came to leaving Villa. In reply, he insisted that he had "made the right choice".

The World Cup winner told reporters: "I say goodbye, and I cry when I left my family in Argentina to go to England as well. And I'm still with my family nowadays.

"Sometimes football can change; managers can come in and go. In football, people move around the place.

" I have full respect and love for the club, I have a commitment to Aston Villa, I'm a World Cup winner with Aston Villa. I won the Golden Gloves with Aston Villa. I will always and forever love this club.

"No matter what. One day I'm gonna retire. So someone else will have to be between the sticks.

"I'm in a European final, we are in the Champions League again. With all the circumstances, the ups and downs, the budget that we had this year. We were the lowest spenders in the Premier League, but we got a top coach.

"We've got a top captain. We got a decent core of the team and when we stay together, we fight together, we can beat anybody, so I'm really proud to stay. I made the right choice."

© Imago

Will Martinez stay at Aston Villa this summer?

With Villa back in the Champions League and Martinez on a contract until 2029, most things point to the 33-year-old staying put this summer.

At the same time, Martinez continues to be linked with other top European clubs and will inevitably have interest before, during and after the World Cup.

Villa also have to weigh up their position with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations. Cashing in on Martinez would significantly improve matters on that front.

Much may depend on the offers that arrive. If a team capable of winning next season's Champions League makes an approach, Martinez may struggle to turn that down.

If Villa win the Europa League on Wednesday, the legacy of a player who has made 255 appearances, keeping 79 clean sheets in the process, would be cemented, and he would be able to leave the club with the blessing of the supporters.

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!