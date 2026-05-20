Man Utd transfer news: Michael Carrick makes stance on Red Devils exit clear amid Jose Mourinho interest

By Lewis Blain | 20 May 2026 13:43

Manchester United are expected to be active during another important summer window, but one player who increasingly looks untouchable is Diogo Dalot.

The Portugal international has attracted growing attention from some of Europe's biggest clubs, with interest intensifying ahead of the transfer window opening.

However, despite external admirers circling, it appears new boss Michael Carrick has already made his feelings crystal clear.

Michael Carrick makes Diogo Dalot demand amid transfer interest

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

According to reports, Carrick has informed United internally that he does not want Dalot sold this summer and instead sees the defender as an important piece of his long-term plans at Old Trafford.

The United boss is understood to be a huge admirer of Dalot's consistency, versatility and tactical understanding, with the Portuguese full-back viewed as one of the more dependable performers within the squad.

That stance comes amid increasing interest from several European heavyweights.

Real Madrid are understood to be closely monitoring Dalot as they prepare for life after Dani Carvajal, while both Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also believed to be keeping tabs on the situation.

Interest from Madrid carries an additional layer too, with incoming manager Jose Mourinho thought to be keen on a reunion after originally bringing Dalot to Manchester United.

Should Man Utd sell or keep Diogo Dalot this summer?

© Iconsport / PA Images

There is certainly an argument for cashing in.

Dalot would command a healthy fee given his age, versatility and growing reputation, and United still have other areas of the squad requiring investment.

Selling one valuable asset can sometimes help strengthen multiple positions, with at least two midfielders likely to come through the door at Old Trafford this summer.

But if United are serious about backing Carrick, moving Dalot on would seem an odd place to start.

The long-serving full-back has become one of the team's most reliable figures, and his ability to operate on either side of defence makes him hugely useful over a demanding season.

He also offers something United have lacked in recent years, both availability and consistency.

If a truly enormous offer arrived, then discussions might inevitably take place, but judging by Carrick's stance, the message from inside Old Trafford appears straightforward.

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