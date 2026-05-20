Liverpool star Mo Salah opens door to 'surprise' move after 'positive' talks - and it's not to Saudi

Liverpool are preparing to say goodbye to one of the greatest players in the club's modern history, with Mohamed Salah set to bring an incredible nine-year spell at Anfield to an end this summer.

The Egyptian forward leaves behind a remarkable legacy after helping Liverpool to major honours and rewriting countless records across his time on Merseyside.

While much of the expectation had centred around a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia, a surprise alternative is now gathering serious momentum.

Mo Salah will leave Liverpool after nine years

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Salah's departure marks the end of an era at Liverpool.

Since arriving from Roma in 2017, the 33-year-old has evolved into one of the most devastating attackers in world football, becoming the focal point of Liverpool's attack and a player supporters have built an entire generation around.

The winger's goals, assists, and consistency transformed him into a club icon, but all good things eventually reach their conclusion, and Liverpool now face the enormous challenge of replacing his output.

Attention has already begun turning toward both Salah's future and how Liverpool rebuild without him.

Where will Mo Salah go next?

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

For months, the expectation was that Salah would eventually make the move to Saudi Arabia.

Interest certainly remains strong, with clubs across the Saudi Pro League like Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ahli still reportedly prepared to offer enormous financial packages in an attempt to secure his signature.

However, fresh reports suggest Fenerbahce have emerged as a very realistic contender.

Initial talks are understood to have taken place, and indications are that Salah has reacted positively to the possibility of remaining in Europe.

Rather than prioritising one final payday, the Egypt superstar appears eager to continue competing at the highest level and still believes he has more to offer in elite football.

A move to Turkey would certainly come as a surprise, but with ambitious plans and European competition potentially on offer, Fenerbahce could represent an intriguing next chapter.

How are Liverpool preparing for life after Mo Salah?

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Replacing Salah is never going to be easy, but the Reds already appear to be active in the market and are expected to reshape their attack significantly over the coming months.

Names such as RB Leipzig wonderkid Yan Diomande continue to be linked as one of the club's leading wide targets, while players like West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen and AS Monaco playmaker Maghnes Akliouche have also emerged in speculation.

Salah's numbers will be almost impossible to replicate through one signing alone, so Liverpool's strategy may instead focus on building a more dynamic and balanced frontline.

Whoever eventually arrives will have enormous boots to fill, because replacing a player of Salah's stature is one of the toughest tasks any club can face.