Preview: Penarol vs Corinthians - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 20 May 2026 12:25

Penarol host Corinthians on Thursday, May 21, at Campeon del Siglo in a decisive fifth-round Group E clash in the 2026 Copa Libertadores. While the Uruguayan side enter under pressure, needing victory to remain in contention, Corinthians arrive with qualification for the round of 16 already secured and with ambitions of claiming the tournament’s overall top seeding.

The fixture brings together two sides in sharply contrasting situations. Penarol are enduring an unstable spell in both domestic and continental football, while Corinthians have impressed in the Libertadores despite their struggles in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, where they currently find themselves battling near the relegation zone.

Match preview

Penarol arrive at the fifth round of Group E in a precarious position: they have collected just two points from four matches, with two draws and two defeats.

A negative goal difference — three scored and six conceded — underlines the team's lack of balance. The Uruguayans must win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The crisis extends to the domestic scene. Penarol lost the Apertura tournament to Racing, a result that has heaped further pressure on the squad. The serious injury to Leonardo Fernandez, the team's chief playmaker last season, has had a direct impact on their attacking output.

Diego Aguirre continues to seek alternatives to reorganise the side without his number 10. The manager deploys a 4-2-3-1 with compact midfield lines and relies on quick transitions after winning possession. The mood around the club is a mixture of urgency for results and a pressing need for technical recovery.

Matias Arezo leads the attack with constant movement, while Eric Remedi operates as a balancing presence in midfield. In the third-round fixture in Sao Paulo, Penarol failed to register a single shot on target in the first half. Home advantage stands as the Uruguayans' principal source of hope heading into the tie.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Corinthians arrive in Montevideo already qualified for the round of 16 and leading Group E with ten points from four matches. Despite having secured their berth, the club are still chasing the overall Libertadores top seed, which could guarantee home legs throughout the knockout rounds.

Corinthians' defensive record is the best in the competition so far, with just one goal conceded in four matches. Fernando Diniz has built the team around strong between-the-lines organisation and greater control without the ball. The defensive structure has become one of the side's principal strengths in the Libertadores.

Rodrigo Garro drives creativity in the middle, while Yuri Alberto and Jesse Lingard operate with freedom in attack.

The head-to-head record shows three Corinthians victories, two for Penarol and two draws. In the first meeting of this edition, the Brazilian side won 2-0 with authority.

Despite their strong continental campaign, Corinthians are enduring a difficult period in the Brasileirao. The club sit 17th and were beaten 3-1 by Botafogo in their most recent outing. Victory in Montevideo could boost the squad's confidence and consolidate their position at the top of the Libertadores standings.

Penarol Copa Libertadores form:

D L L D

Penarol form (all competitions):

L L D D W W

Corinthians Copa Libertadores form:

W W W D

Corinthians form (all competitions):

W L D W W L

Team News

© Iconsport / Zuma

Penarol enter the match with a number of significant absentees. Leonardo Fernandez remains out with a knee injury, while Emanuel Gularte is still sidelined after suffering a muscle tear in March. Both players have no clear return date.

Luis Angulo is also still recovering from a muscular injury sustained during the opening fixture against Corinthians. Mauricio Lemos has emerged as a doubt after picking up a muscle tear in training, while Maximiliano Olivera continues to accumulate physical problems and is unlikely to start.

For Corinthians, Memphis Depay remains the most notable absentee. The Dutch forward has again experienced muscular problems during training sessions and will miss not only this match but also the next Brasileirao fixture.

Fernando Diniz will also be without Hugo Farias, Joao Pedro Tchoca, Kayke and Vitinho, all of whom are in the hands of the medical department. Zakaria Labyad remains sidelined with knee pain, while Charles is still being assessed and is considered a doubt for the trip to Montevideo.

Penarol possible starting lineup:

Washington Aguerre; Franco Escobar, Lucas Ferreira, Facundo Alvez; Kevin Rodriguez, Jesus Trindade, Leandro Umpierrez, Diego Laxalt; Gaston Togni; Facundo Batista, Matias Arezo. Manager: Diego Aguirre.

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Gabriel Paulista, Gustavo Henrique, Matheus Bidu; Raniele, Andre; Breno Bidon, Rodrigo Garro, Jesse Lingard; Yuri Alberto. Manager: Fernando Diniz.

We say: Penarol 0-1 Corinthians

Penarol sit bottom of Group E with just two points from four matches and are still searching for their first win in the competition. However, the Uruguayan side returned to winning ways at the weekend with a 3-2 victory over Cerro Largo, bringing an end to an eight-match winless run.

Corinthians, meanwhile, have collected 10 points from their four Libertadores fixtures, recording three wins and a draw while conceding only once. Gustavo Henrique has become one of Fernando Diniz’s most effective weapons from set pieces, having scored in three of the club’s four continental outings.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.