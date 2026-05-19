Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot in battle with Chelsea, Man United for 'intriguing' £22m Premier League forward

By Lewis Nolan | 19 May 2026 18:31

West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen could be at the centre of a battle between Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds will qualify for the Champions League tonight if Manchester City beat Bournemouth, though the fact they are still uncertain of qualification after 37 Premier League matchweeks is damning.

Arne Slot is under pressure from supporters, but he insisted after his side's 4-2 defeat against Aston Villa on Friday that new signings could transform the club's fortunes.

Many pundits such as Jamie Carragher have argued that one of the biggest issues this season has been the frontline, with the likes of Mohamed Salah struggling, while also publicly falling out with the head coach.

The Guardian claim that Bowen could be an option for Liverpool as West Ham may have to raise £100m in sales if they are relegated, though their demotion could alert Man United and Chelsea to the possibility of signing the attacker.

© Imago

Jarrod Bowen to Liverpool: Why would Reds want West Ham star?

Bowen was signed by West Ham in February 2020 for a fee of £22m from Hull City, and he has arguably been the best player at the club since joining.

He scored the winning goal in the Conference League final in 2023 against Fiorentina, and the forward has scored 64 goals and provided 48 assists in the league for the Hammers.

JARROD BOWEN: 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Matches: 37 Starts: 37 Goals: 8 Assists: 10 G/A per 90 Minutes: 0.49

Despite the fact West Ham are 18th and likely to be relegated, Bowen has still been impressive in the final third this term, netting eight times and producing 10 assists in 37 top-flight matches.

The 29-year-od has at times looked less sharp as a goalscorer, but there could be value in Liverpool signing him as a versatile option to play across the frontline.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Can Liverpool beat Man United and Chelsea?

Liverpool have long been said to be admirers of the Englishman, with some reports suggesting that he was seen as a replacement for Mohamed Salah in years prior.

However, there appears to be a growing sense of uncertainty regarding Liverpool's managerial situation, whereas Chelsea know that Xabi Alonso will be their boss next season, and Manchester United are said to have agreed a deal with Michael Carrick.

The Merseysiders may have to come to a decision about the future of Slot sooner rather than later if they wish to offer potential signings clarity ahead of moves to Anfield.