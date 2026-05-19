Preview: Boston River vs O'Higgins - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 19 May 2026 18:24

O'Higgins will look to strengthen their push for a Copa Sudamericana knockout-stage place when they travel to Montevideo to face struggling Boston River on Wednesday night in Group C.

The Chilean side heads into the fifth round sitting second in the group with seven points, level with Millonarios and just one behind leaders Sao Paulo, while El Boston remain rooted to the bottom after losing all four of their continental matches so far.

Match preview

O'Higgins arrive in Uruguay knowing victory could put them in a very strong position heading into the final round of the group stage, particularly with Sao Paulo and Millonarios meeting simultaneously in another decisive Group C clash.

Lucas Bovaglio's side produced a disciplined performance in their most recent Sudamericana outing, holding Sao Paulo to a goalless draw in Rancagua - although the Chilean club pushed hard for a winner during the second half, a lack of clinical finishing prevented them from taking maximum points.

Even so, the result kept O'Higgins firmly in control of their own destiny in the qualification race and extended a generally positive recent run across all competitions, with Capo de Provincia having recorded three wins, one draw and only one defeat in their last five matches.

The visitors also carry confidence from the reverse fixture against Boston River earlier in the group stage, as O'Higgins controlled large periods of that encounter in Rancagua and secured a comfortable 2-0 victory thanks to early dominance and goals from Sarrafiore and Gonzalez.

That match highlighted the defensive organisation and attacking efficiency that Bovaglio has gradually built during this continental campaign, with the hosts conceding only two goals in four Sudamericana matches, giving them one of the strongest defensive records in the group.

© Imago / PHOTOxPHOTO

Boston River, meanwhile, have endured an extremely difficult return to continental football, with the Uruguayan side losing all four group-stage matches, conceding eight goals while scoring only twice.

Their most recent Sudamericana defeat was particularly damaging, as they fell 4-2 at home to Millonarios in Montevideo - Rodrigo Contreras starred for the Colombian side with two goals in a result that effectively left Boston River with virtually no margin for error.

Defensive fragility has consistently undermined Fabian Bustos's side throughout the competition, with the team conceding goals in every group-stage fixture and has struggled badly whenever facing opponents capable of controlling possession and attacking quickly in transition.

There was at least some encouragement domestically at the weekend, as Boston River responded with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Cerro in the Uruguayan league.

That performance may provide a much-needed confidence boost before returning to continental action, particularly after a recent sequence of three defeats in five matches across all competitions.

Still, the contrast between Boston River's domestic displays and their Sudamericana performances has been stark — the pressure of international football has exposed several defensive weaknesses, while the team has frequently struggled to cope with the intensity and tactical discipline of stronger opponents.

With O'Higgins already having beaten them comfortably earlier in the group and still fully motivated by qualification ambitions, the Chilean side enters Wednesday's clash as favourites to take another important three points.

Boston River Copa Sudamericana form:

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Boston River form (all competitions):

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O'Higgins Copa Sudamericana form:

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O'Higgins form (all competitions):

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Team News

Boston River are expected to maintain a similar structure despite their difficult continental campaign. Gonzalez should continue in goal behind a back four of Haller, Mancebo, Sotto and Vazquez.

Experienced midfielder Ramirez remains one of the key creative figures for the home side, while Bonfiglio is expected to lead the attack once again.

O'Higgins should field a strong lineup as Bovaglio prioritises qualification. Carabali is expected to start in goal, while Faúndez, Garrido and Movillo continue at the heart of the defence.

Sarrafiore and Gonzalez remain the biggest attacking threats after both scored in the reverse fixture, while Castillo should once again spearhead the frontline.

Boston River possible starting lineup:

Gonzalez; Haller, Mancebo, Sotto, Vazquez; Reyna, Lopez, Dafonte, Ramirez, Gonzalez; Bonfiglio

O'Higgins possible starting lineup:

Carabali; Faundez, Garrido, Movillo; Diaz, Ogaz, Gonzalez, Rabello, Leiva, Sarrafiore; Castillo

We say: Boston River 1-2 O'Higgins

O'Higgins arrive with far greater consistency, stronger defensive organisation and significantly more at stake in the group standings.

Boston River should at least show greater competitiveness at home after their domestic victory over Cerro, but their defensive issues throughout the Sudamericana campaign remain difficult to ignore.

With the Chilean side already having defeated them convincingly earlier in the competition, O'Higgins appear well positioned to secure another important victory in Montevideo.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.