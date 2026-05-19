Preview: Olimpia vs Vasco da Gama - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 19 May 2026 18:24

Group G leaders Olimpia and Vasco da Gama meet in a potentially decisive Copa Sudamericana clash on Wednesday night at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion.

The two sides are level on seven points heading into the penultimate group-stage fixture, although Vasco currently occupies top spot thanks to superior goal difference following their emphatic 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Sao Januario just under three weeks ago, while Olimpia know victory would hand them revenge and likely control of the group heading into the final round.

Match preview

Olimpia come into Wednesday's encounter in strong domestic form despite the heavy defeat suffered in Rio earlier in the group stage.

Pablo “Vitamina” Sanchez has guided the Paraguayan giants to the Torneo Apertura title already this season, sealing the club's 48th league championship with games to spare.

The Paraguayan side has responded impressively since that loss to Vasco, winning consecutive matches in dramatic fashion — their latest victory came at the weekend when Hugo Sandoval scored deep into stoppage time to secure a thrilling 3-2 win over Recoleta, while they had previously defeated Barracas Central 2-1 away from home in continental competition.

Those late victories have restored confidence around the club, and the atmosphere inside Defensores del Chaco is expected to be intense for a fixture viewed locally as a chance for redemption after the humbling defeat in Brazil.

The reverse meeting exposed several defensive weaknesses in Olimpia's structure, with Vasco producing one of their best performances of the season – goals from Puma Rodriguez, Nuno Moreira and Adson sealed a dominant 3-0 triumph in Rio, a result that placed the Brazilian side alone at the top of Group G.

© Iconsport / SUSA

However, Vasco arrive in Paraguay carrying far less domestic stability than their hosts, as Renato Portaluppi's side has struggled badly away from home in the Brasileirao, still without a league victory on the road this season after collecting four draws and four defeats as visitors.

Their continental form has been considerably stronger though, having scored five goals across their last two Sudamericana matches, including a hard-fought 2-1 victory away to Audax Italiano that demonstrated greater resilience and attacking fluidity.

The attacking performances of Adson and Andres Gomez have been particularly important in recent weeks, while the team continues to rely heavily on quick transitions and direct attacking football under Portaluppi's staff.

Vasco's confidence took a hit domestically after a heavy 4-1 defeat away to Internacional ended a five-match unbeaten run, but victory in Asuncion would immediately restore momentum and potentially secure qualification before the final group fixture.

Olimpia's home advantage could prove crucial, especially given Vasco's inconsistent away performances in Brazil, but the visitors have already shown in the first meeting that they possess enough attacking quality to punish defensive mistakes.

Olimpia Copa Sudamericana form:

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Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana form:

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Team News

© Imago

Olimpia remain without midfield duo Richard Sanchez and Richard Ortiz, both of whom are sidelined through injury.

Their absence leaves Sanchez short of experience and creativity in central areas for one of the club's most important matches of the season.

Veteran goalkeeper Olveira is expected to continue between the posts, while Lezcano and Ferreira remain key attacking threats for the Paraguayan side.

Vasco will again be without suspended head coach Renato Gaucho, meaning assistant Alexandre Mendes continues on the touchline.

Cuiabano remains unavailable through injury, while Paulo Henrique is still considered doubtful after suffering an ankle sprain recently.

The Brazilian side is expected to maintain the defensive structure that worked effectively in the reverse fixture, with Piton and Puma Rodriguez providing width from full-back positions.

Olimpia possible starting lineup:

Olveira; Caceres, Vargas, Gamarra, Rodriguez; Franco, Alfaro, Delmas; Lezcano; Alcaraz, Ferreira

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Jardim; Rodriguez, Cuesta, Renan, Piton; Moura, Mendes, Tche Tche; Rojas, Gomez, Spinelli

We say: Olimpia 1-1 Vasco da Gama

Olimpia should be far more competitive on home soil than they were in Rio, especially with the emotional backing of a packed Defensores del Chaco crowd and the added motivation of avenging the earlier defeat.

Still, Vasco have already demonstrated they can hurt the Paraguayan side in transition, and their attacking quality gives them every chance of securing another positive result. With both teams aware of the importance of avoiding defeat in the group standings, a tense draw appears the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.