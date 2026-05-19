World Cup: Portugal's squad confirms their status as genuine favourites, but still has two glaring question marks

By Axel Clody | 19 May 2026 16:46

Tipped as one of the favourites for a first-ever world title, Portugal confirmed their 26-man World Cup squad on Tuesday, with captain Cristiano Ronaldo among those included. A total of 27 names were announced, but goalkeeper Ricardo Velho, fourth-choice stopper, features only as a reserve.

Roberto Martinez has retained the bulk of the group that won the UEFA Nations League in 2025 and has not sprung many surprises among the newer inclusions. Portugal are in Group K alongside Colombia, Uzbekistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Their opening game, against the Congolese, is scheduled for 17 June at NRG Stadium in Houston in the United States.

Portugal World Cup squad

Portugal's World Cup squad Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Silva (Sporting). Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Tomas Araujo (Benfica), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce). Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Samu Costa (Mallorca). Forwards: Francisco Trincao (Sporting), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Goncalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Joao Felix (Al-Nassr), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad). Reserve: Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi).

Of the 26 named in the primary squad, 22 arrived at this point with their places all but secured. In defence, Matheus Nunes was the only one to generate mild uncertainty, a question of hierarchy given Nelson Semedo's regular involvement, while Samu Costa is perhaps the most notable new face among the midfielders. The Mallorca holding midfielder was recalled in the March international window after a long absence and impressed during the friendlies against Mexico and the United States, booking his ticket to the tournament.

The final attacking spot sparked the most debate, given the number of candidates in contention. Goncalo Guedes, who has rediscovered his best form at Real Sociedad, ultimately got the nod ahead of Paulinho of Toluca, Rodrigo Mora of Porto and Ricardo Horta of Braga, all of whom featured during the qualifying cycle.

Portugal's strengths heading into the World Cup

© Imago / HMB-Media

Portugal used to arrive at World Cups as relative outsiders, struggling to produce consistent generations. This squad arrives at the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada with 16 survivors from Qatar 2022 and several crucial additions, most notably Joao Neves. It is fair to say that this is the best-equipped Portugal have ever been to justify genuine favouritism.

Even with Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm for what will be his sixth and final World Cup at the age of 41, the real engine of Martinez's side is the midfield. Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha have entrenched themselves in the squad and arrive in excellent form, while Joao Neves needed no time at all to establish himself, both at international level and at Paris Saint-Germain. The fourth pillar is Bernardo Silva, the most experienced of the group and one of Manchester City's leaders.

In attack, even if opinions remain divided, Ronaldo continues to deliver. He was the top scorer in the qualifying cycle, contributing 25 goals in 30 games across all competitions and friendlies. His most recent decisive contribution came in Portugal's second Nations League title win, scoring in both the semi-final against Germany and the final against Spain.

Beyond the midfield, another considerable strength lies in the full-back positions. Joao Cancelo and Nuno Mendes rank among the best in the world in their respective roles, while Diogo Dalot is the undisputed first choice at Manchester United.

A notable development in recent months has been Matheus Nunes' transition from midfield to right-back under Guardiola, which offers Martinez additional versatility. With no natural deputy for Nuno on the left, the manager has named three right-footers in that area of the squad, relying partly on Cancelo's well-established ability to play inverted.

While Portugal can still struggle to produce the fluid football their talent suggests they are capable of, there is genuine confidence in the cohesion of key units — particularly the midfield and its connection to Ronaldo. It is precisely that understanding, rather than spectacular football, which delivered the Nations League title in 2025.

The question marks for Roberto Martinez

© Imago / Miguel Lemos / NurPhoto

As noted, there is real depth across Martinez's squad. Two positions, however, remain genuinely unsettled. Since Pepe's retirement, Ruben Dias has lacked a defined partner at centre-back. With a preference for left-footed defenders, Martinez has alternated between Goncalo Inacio and Renato Veiga for some time, with the Sporting man edging ahead in terms of minutes.

Neither has yet fully delivered on their potential in a Portugal shirt, meaning the starting berth alongside Dias remains open heading into the tournament. Up front, the question of who partners Ronaldo is equally unresolved, with three players making the most credible case: Joao Felix, Pedro Neto and Rafael Leao. Despite considerable talent and expectation, the AC Milan forward is going through a difficult spell and finds himself something of an outsider.

Felix and Pedro Neto, by contrast, both have strong arguments. Felix is Ronaldo's club team-mate at Al-Nassr and could benefit from that existing understanding, while the Chelsea winger has been Martinez's most consistent performer — the go-to starter in the most important matches, including the Nations League final stages and the key World Cup qualifiers.

In both positions, the competition is high quality — but the absence of a clear frontrunner is at odds with the rest of a squad built around nine players who are as close to untouchable as it gets: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo.