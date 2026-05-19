Manchester United news: Ruben Amorim 'closing in' on return to management after mid-season sacking

By Darren Plant | 19 May 2026 15:45

Former Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is allegedly on the brink of a return to management with Benfica.

Amorim has been out of work since he was sacked as Red Devils boss in the days after the turn of the year.

Although the Portuguese has inevitably been linked with positions since his departure from Old Trafford, he remains out of work for the time being.

However, as per The Sun, the 41-year-old could be presented with the opportunity to become Benfica's next manager.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Why is Amorim favourite for Benfica job?

On Monday, it was widely reported that Jose Mourinho would be vacating his role at the Primeira Liga giants to become the new manager of Real Madrid.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is among the candidates to be linked with a move to Estadio da Luz over the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, despite his allegiances to Sporting Lisbon, Amorim is seemingly viewed as the preferred choice to success Mourinho.

Benfica president Rui Costa is said to be a friend of Amorim's, while he also spent time in the Benfica youth team and first team during his playing career.

Amorim contributed to 10 pieces of silverware being won during his 154-game, seven-year senior stint contracted to Benfica.

Therefore, he could be welcomed into the position by the club's supporters with open arms as they look to end what is currently a three-year drought without a Primeira Liga title.

Despite Mourinho guiding Benfica to an unbeaten league campaign, they finished in third place in the Primeira Liga table during 2025-26, eight points adrift of champions Porto.

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