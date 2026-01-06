Manchester United news: Ruben Amorim sacked, the staggering sum paid to the last six Red Devils managers

By Axel Clody | 06 Jan 2026 09:54

Manchester United sacked Ruben Amorim on Monday morning. The Portuguese manager will therefore be added to the long list of coaches dismissed in recent seasons by the Red Devils, who have spent heavily in the process.

From 1986 to 2013, Sir Alex Ferguson managed Manchester United. The Scottish boss embodied the club and its stability. To stay in the job, the now 84-year-old was able to rely on excellent results, notably winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.

However, since his departure, the English giants have been unable to establish a manager. Coaches have come and gone, and the results have simply not been there. The cycle continued on Monday with the sacking of Ruben Amorim, 14 months after his arrival. The Portuguese posted a disastrous record at the Red Devils. But where there is a sacking, there is spending.

How much will Amorim's sacking cost?

Like his predecessors, the former Sporting manager will receive a handsome payoff. The exact amount has not yet emerged, but the Daily Mail reported in the autumn that Manchester United would have to pay a colossal sum – around £12m – to Ruben Amorim if they decided to sack him before 1st November 2025, during his first year of contract. That deadline has now passed, and one can assume the Red Devils will pay around £10m to their now former manager.

To this potential £10m, we can add the £11m paid to recruit Ruben Amorim from Sporting Portugal in November 2024. A hefty sum for a total failure. The Athletic also allows us to dig deeper into Manchester United's spending on their recent managers.

Nearly £100m paid to Manchester United's last six managers

According to data from British outlets, Manchester United had spent around £62m on their five previous managers before Ruben Amorim. In detail: Louis van Gaal received £8.4m in compensation, £19.6m for Jose Mourinho, £9.1m for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, £14.7m for Ralf Rangnick – United specify that this sum also covers various adjustments – and £10.4m for Erik ten Hag.

Thus, adding the costs for Ruben Amorim, we reach nearly £100m spent on sacking and recruiting the last six Manchester United managers, who during this period won two FA Cups, two EFL Cups, one Community Shield and one Europa League.

