Three players Enzo Maresca could sign for Man City - including Chelsea defender and £70m midfielder

By Lewis Blain | 19 May 2026 15:17

Pep Guardiola’s reported departure from Manchester City now feels less like a possibility and more like an inevitability, with the club quietly preparing for a new era at the Etihad Stadium.

Among the names linked with succeeding him, Enzo Maresca increasingly stands out as the natural choice. Having worked under Guardiola and developed a distinct tactical identity of his own, the Italian offers continuity without imitation.

If Maresca does arrive, City could be heading into a transformative summer.

Rodri’s future remains uncertain, while Bernardo Silva and John Stones are both set to move on, meaning fresh reinforcements may be required.

Who could Enzo Maresca sign at Man City in the summer transfer window?

Elliot Anderson

© Imago / SOPA Images

Elliot Anderson feels almost tailor‑made for Maresca’s system.

Reports suggest Manchester City are already in pole position to land the Nottingham Forest midfielder, despite interest from arch-rivals Manchester United. A fee in excess of £70 million has been widely discussed.

Maresca’s 4‑2‑3‑1 regularly evolves into a 3‑2‑2‑3 in possession, placing huge responsibility on the double pivot. Those midfielders must receive under pressure, press aggressively, dictate tempo and cover vast areas of the pitch.

A demanding blend of attributes, but here Anderson ticks every box.

He is comfortable dropping deep to initiate build‑up play, yet has the athleticism and intensity to drive forward and break lines.

If uncertainty around Rodri continues, Anderson has the profile to become a foundational piece of Maresca’s next‑generation City side.

Levi Colwill

© Imago / Visionhaus

Replacing Stones is not simply about finding another defender, as it will be about identifying someone who can progress play, operate comfortably in possession structures and step into midfield when required.

Colwill is another who ticks virtually every box.

Maresca developed a strong relationship with Colwill during their time together and has repeatedly praised his maturity and leadership. He even went as far as saying: “I can see the leader day by day… he is improving a lot. Levi, even if he is not wearing the armband, is one of the captains, and in the future, he could be a captain of this club.”

At 6 foot 2, and naturally left‑footed, Colwill brings balance, technical quality and composure to Maresca's back four.

His ability to step into midfield zones with the ball - a key requirement in Maresca’s positional play - makes him an almost perfect stylistic successor to Stones.

Jules Kounde

© Imago / Pressinphoto

With Silva and Stones leaving, City not only lose quality but also a huge amount of experience and tactical intelligence.

Jules Kounde could address both issues immediately and effectively kill two birds with one stone.

Available for around £50 million, the Frenchman has attracted interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and United, but City would arguably offer the most compelling project given their recent trophy‑laden consistency and the appeal of working under a Guardiola‑influenced coach.

Kounde would bring the kind of versatility Maresca values enormously.

He can operate at right‑back or centrally, offering elite defensive awareness, strong athleticism and excellent technical ability in possession. His comfort defending high and covering large spaces also aligns perfectly with Maresca’s aggressive defensive structure.

With Mateus Nunes having filled in at right‑back this season, Kounde would represent a significant long‑term upgrade, and one who could slot seamlessly into multiple roles across the back line.

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