Man City transfer news: Enzo Maresca already eyeing summer reunion with £90m Chelsea star he loves

By Lewis Blain | 19 May 2026 12:59

Manchester City are already laying the groundwork for life after Pep Guardiola, with growing attention on what a new era at the Etihad Stadium might look like.

With reports intensifying that Guardiola’s historic spell is nearing its end, former assistant Enzo Maresca has emerged as the 'only' contender to take over.

That possibility is already shaping early transfer discussions, and one familiar Chelsea name - Enzo Fernandez - is now being linked as a potential target for the next phase of City’s rebuild.

Enzo Fernandez on Man City radar if Enzo Maresca joins

© Imago / Action Plus

Links between Fernandez and City have resurfaced following claims that Maresca has specifically identified the Argentine midfielder as a player he would 'love' to work with again.

The pair developed a strong relationship during Maresca's time at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues captain growing into one of their most influential figures in midfield.

Reports in recent weeks suggested Maresca had handpicked Fernandez as a priority option, while City are also understood to view him as an alternative if moves for targets such as Sandro Tonali become complicated.

Chelsea paid a huge £107 million to sign Fernandez and would likely demand a fee somewhere around the £90 million mark or potentially higher before even considering negotiations.

Even then, prising away one of their most important players would be extremely difficult.

Pep Guardiola set to leave the Etihad this summer

© Iconsport / SPI

Shockwaves have rippled through English football following reports that Guardiola is expected to step down at the end of the season.

His potential departure would mark the conclusion of one of the most dominant managerial eras the Premier League has ever witnessed - a decade defined by relentless success, tactical innovation and unprecedented consistency.

Manchester City are understood to have been preparing for this moment for months. Maresca has emerged as the leading candidate, having previously served as Guardiola’s assistant before establishing himself as an impressive manager in his own right.

His deep understanding of City’s structure, tactical principles and overarching football philosophy is seen as a major advantage, offering a smoother transition than most external appointments could provide.

Replacing Guardiola was always going to be an almost impossible task, but internally, Maresca is viewed as the natural continuation of the identity and methodology that has underpinned City’s success.

Enzo Fernandez could be a ready-made Rodri replacement

© Iconsport / Abaca

A managerial change can often trigger wider changes across a squad, and City's midfield could soon become an area of significant focus.

Rodri continues to attract interest from Real Madrid, and long‑term succession planning around key figures is becoming increasingly important. Fernandez fits that profile as well as anyone.

The Argentine offers control, aggression and high‑level technical quality in possession, while his passing range allows him to dictate games from deeper areas. Replacing a player of Rodri’s influence would be a monumental task, but Fernandez possesses many of the attributes elite sides demand in a modern central midfielder.

Guardiola’s expected departure could spark a domino effect at the Etihad, and if Maresca does take charge, moving for a player he already trusts would hardly be a surprise.

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