Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'fully expect' key midfielder to sign new contract

By Carter White | 19 May 2026 12:49

Leeds United defender Ethan Ampadu is reportedly prepared to sign a new contract at the end of the season.

The Whites secured their latest Elland Road triumph over the weekend, when a last-minute effort from Dominic Calvert-Lewin proved enough to conquer Champions League-chasing Brighton & Hove Albion.

As a result of that dramatic final-minute success in Yorkshire last time out, Daniel Farke's side have jumped up to 14th position in the Premier League standings ahead of this weekend's final round of fixtures.

Expected by many to struggle in a relegation dogfight this term, Leeds have defied pre-season expectations to finish comfortably in the middle section of the table, whilst also reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals.

That being said, Farke's men could still have a major say in the concluding makeup of the bottom three on Sunday afternoon, when they travel to East London to face Championship-bound West Ham United.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Leeds 'relaxed' about Ampadu deal

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are extremely keen on extending the stay of Ampadu at the club, with the 25-year-old currently having an Elland Road contract until the summer of 2027.

The report claims that the Yorkshire-based club are 'relaxed' about the situation and expect the Wales international to sign fresh terms with the team at the conclusion of the current 2025-26 campaign.

It is understood that Leeds are seeking to reward Ampadu with improved terms after an outstanding two years for the club, during which they have secured Premier League football and competed amongst the country's best sides.

Moving further back on the pitch, Pascal Struijk is also being targeted by Farke's men for a new-and-improved contract, however, there could be complications in sealing the long-term services of the Dutchman.

The centre-back has supposedly attracted interest from Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and Europa League finalists Aston Villa in recent times, potentially making Struijk's head turn ahead of the summer trading point.

© Imago

Ampadu's importance

Starting 34 Premier League matches during the 2025-26 campaign, Ampadu has played more top-flight minutes (3033) than any other Leeds player, highlighting his importance to the Elland Road club.

With Wales failing to qualifying for this summer's World Cup, the 25-year-old will have plenty of time to mull over his club future, with the Whites looking to commit his long-term services to Farke's troops.

After a nomadic beginning to his professional career across spells at Sheffield United, Venezia and Spezia, it appears that Ampadu has finally found a fitting home in West Yorkshire with Leeds.

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