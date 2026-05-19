Leeds United transfer news: Whites attacker wanted by Europa League finalists this summer?

By Carter White | 19 May 2026 13:11

Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto has reportedly attracted interest from Bundesliga side Freiburg ahead of the summer window.

The 22-year-old featured for 30 minutes off the bench on Sunday afternoon, when Daniel Farke's side secured a final-minute success over Brighton & Hove Albion courtesy of a Dominic Calvert-Lewin effort.

Picking up their 11th top-flight victory of the campaign at the expense of the Seagulls, Leeds moved up to 14th spot in the Premier League standings, just two points behind Chelsea in 10th position.

Gnonto has started just four top-flight games for the Whites in 2025-26, with the likes of Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and Brenden Aaronson preferred by head coach Farke in the attacking positions.

The left-sided attacker has not been helped by Leeds' switch to a 3-5-2 formation - one which does not easily facilitate the use of a out-and-out winger such as the 13-time Italy international.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Leeds man Gnonto wanted by Europa League finalists?

According to transfer specialist Florian Plettenberg, Leeds winger Gnonto is attracting high-profile interest from the continent ahead of the summer transfer window, in which his Elland Road ties could be cut.

The report claims that Europa League finalists Freiburg are keen on securing the services of the 22-year-old over the course of the off-season, commencing talks with the player's representatives.

It is understood that Leeds are willing to sanction a permanent exit for Gnonto, whilst also being open to a loan deal with an obligation to buy for a specified amount during the summer window of 2027.

It is believed that discussions between all of the concerned parties have started, with Freiburg trying to sort out an agreement for a couple of weeks now, experiencing difficulty in reaching a handshake moment.

Over recent months, Gnonto's Leeds starts have been limited to cup competitions, with the Italian last starting a competitive fixture at West Ham United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on April 5.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Intriguing option for Gnonto

Linked with Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City during his teenage years, Gnonto is looking to get his career back on track, with the attacker falling out of favour at Elland Road.

Only seventh in the Bundesliga table and a relative underdog, Freiburg may appear as an unusual suitor for the 22-year-old, however, the German side represent an intriguing option for the winger.

Should Julian Schuster's side beat Aston Villa in Istanbul on Wednesday night, the Bundesliga minnows will be plying their trade in the Champions League next season - an enticing prospect for Gnonto.

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