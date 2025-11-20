Leeds United are reportedly open to the sale of Willy Gnonto in January as the Whites look to boost their financial muscle in the transfer market.

The 22-year-old did not feature for the Whites during their most recent Premier League contest before the international break, when they lost to Nottingham Forest in the East Midlands.

Due to a calf injury, Gnonto has endured a stop-start opening to the 2025-26 campaign, featuring in just four top-flight matches for Leeds.

That being said, the Italian is said to have recovered from the issue and will be targeting a spot in the squad to face Aston Villa this weekend.

Since making the September 2022 switch from FC Zurich, Gnonto has played in 123 competitive matches for Leeds, scoring 22 goals.

Leeds willing to accept Gnonto offers?

According to TEAMtalk, newly-promoted Leeds could be waving goodbye to some of their top attacking talents over the course of the New Year.

The report claims that Daniel Farke's side are open to listening to offers for the likes of Gnonto during the upcoming January transfer window.

It is understood that there could be potential suitors swooping around the 13-time international in the coming weeks as the winter trading point approaches.

Struggling for fitness and game time at Elland Road this season, Gnonto could supposedly be in favour of a Yorkshire departure in January.

It is believed that funds from any sale of the attacker would be reinvested into Farke's squad, namely in the pursuit of a new striker.

Leeds set to be opportunistic

Walking a PSR tightrope, Leeds need to be wary of overspending during the January transfer window as they aim to avoid relegation to the Championship.

The sale of Gnonto would allow the Whites even more spending money to bolster their attacking options after a modest start to the term.

Farke's troops have netted just 10 goals across 11 Premier League contests so far, with only Wolverhampton Wanderers (7) scoring fewer.