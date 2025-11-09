Nottingham Forest pick up their first Premier League win under Sean Dyche, beating Leeds United 3-1 at the City Ground in a crucial relegation battle.

Nottingham Forest's 3-1 win against Leeds United at the City Ground put them within touching distance of their opponents in their battle for Premier League survival.

Leeds struck the first blow of the game through Lukas Nmecha, who fired an excellent shot across goal from the right to give his side the lead just before the 15-minute mark.

However, the hosts restored parity moments later after Ibrahim Sangare found freedom in the box and converted down the middle from the penalty spot following a weak parry from goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

Forest went ahead with less than half an hour left to play when Morgan Gibbs-White glanced on Omari Hutchinson's cross, before Elliot Anderson rounded off an impressive win with a penalty in stoppage time.

The win does nothing to improve Forest's league position given they are still 19th, but their tally of nine points is just two fewer than 15th-placed Fulham.

Leeds will enter the international break in 16th place with 11 points, and their form will concern fans ahead of the Christmas period.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

While no team is relegated after 11 games of the season, a loss for Forest would have put their status as a top-flight club in serious jeopardy.

Sean Dyche deserves credit for limiting Leeds to just one shot in the first half, and he will hope that his team can continue to be as difficult to break down as they were in the opening 45 minutes.

The visitors have collected just three points in their last five league games, losing four times, and they are struggling to pose much of a threat in the final third.

Manager Daniel Farke was reportedly under pressure prior to the beginning of the campaign, and if results do not improve, the boss may face scrutiny once again.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. LEEDS UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Lukas Nmecha goal vs. Nottingham Forest (13th min, Nottingham Forest 0-1 Leeds United)



Lukas Nmecha finds the bottom corner with a stunning finish! ? pic.twitter.com/A0PoS8wsJW

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 9, 2025

Noah Okafor wins possession in Nottingham Forest's third of the pitch and Lukas Nmecha eventually receives the ball in front of the box, and he strikes the ball from a wide angle on the right but manages to find the bottom-left corner.

A huge goal!

Lukas Nmecha goal vs. Leeds United (15th min, Nottingham Forest 1-1 Leeds United)



INSTANT RESPONSE! Sangare scores his first ever goal for Nottingham Forest! ? pic.twitter.com/cGlctnsqYx

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 9, 2025

Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri parries Dan Ndoye's cross straight into the path of Ibrahim Sangare, who fires home down the middle from the penalty spot.

Sangare was in acres of space!

Morgan Gibbs-White goal vs. Leeds United (68th min, Nottingham Forest 3-1 Leeds United)



Sean Dyche's changes pay off, Forest take the lead at The City Ground! ? pic.twitter.com/1aThtgFaMG

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 9, 2025

Murillo switches play to the right from his own half and his delivery puts Omari Hutchinson in a good crossing position, and his pass reaches Morgan Gibbs-White, who drifts to the near post and glances his header into the far corner.

What a pass!

Elliot Anderson goal vs. Leeds United (90 + 1st min, Nottingham Forest 3-1 Leeds United)



Elliot Anderson with an emphatic penalty! ? pic.twitter.com/iBQs32xO8X

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 9, 2025

Forest are awarded a penalty after Jack Harrison fouls Hutchinson, and Elliot Anderson sends his strike into the left of the goal, ferociously hitting the side of the net.

Game over!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MURILLO

Murillo has often stood out for his defensive contributions for Forest, but his ability to play forward is arguably an underrated aspect of his skillset.

The Brazilian's switch to Hutchinson helped create the hosts' second goal, and he also completed the most passes for Dyches's team (53 of 62).

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. LEEDS UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Nottingham Forest 46%-54% Leeds United

Shots: Nottingham Forest 14-10 Leeds United

Shots on target: Nottingham Forest 6-3 Leeds United

Corners: Nottingham Forest 6-4 Leeds United

Fouls: Nottingham Forest 10-11 Leeds United

BEST STATS



Morgan Gibbs-White heads Nottingham Forest in front. It's his fourth headed goal of 2025, with only Kevin Schade (5) scoring more in the Premier League this year. ?#NFOLEE

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) November 9, 2025



No Nottingham Forest player won more duels (5), won possession more times (4) or made more tackles (3) than Neco Williams in the first half vs. Leeds. ?#NFOLEE pic.twitter.com/XkQfJYkXH1

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) November 9, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Nottingham Forest face a difficult Premier League test at Anfield against Liverpool on November 22 after the international break, but they will then return to Europa League action against visitors Malmo five days later.

As for Leeds, their first match back will come at home against Aston Villa on November 23, before they then face Manchester City on November 29 at the Etihad.

