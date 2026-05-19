Scotland name World Cup squad, Steve Clarke reveals 'five difficult conversations' were had with Tartan Army absentees

By Darren Plant | 19 May 2026 13:07

Steve Clarke has announced his 26-player Scotland squad for the upcoming World Cup.

With Tommy Conway having been ruled out through injury, there were always going to be a couple of eye-catching selections.

Southampton forward Ross Stewart has been called up as Conway's replacement, despite the 29-year-old not featuring in the squad since 2022.

The second of his two caps came in a UEFA Nations League fixture against Republic of Ireland in June of that year, but Stewart is rewarded for contributing 11 goals and three assists for Southampton during 2025-26.

Hearts duo Craig Gordon and Lawrence Shankland are back in the Tartan Army squad after missing the March international fixtures through injury.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old winger Findlay Curtis is also selected, a consequence of netting four goals from five games for Kilmarnock during the Scottish Premiership run-in.

© Iconsport / Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News/Paul Terry

Clarke admits to "difficult conversations" over Scotland squad

Speaking at a media briefing, Clarke conceded that "very difficult conversations" had been held with five players who have missed out, including youngster Lennon Miller.

He said: "I had five very difficult conversations I know how they'll be feeling. [Lennon Miller] had been in a few squads, maybe felt he was going to be a regular.

"I felt with the balance of the midfield it was better to take an extra forward than a midfield player."

Clarke also revealed his reasons for picking Stewart, adding: "It's a good story, Ross. He was in my squad a few years ago, showed he could come up to this level.

"He's had a terrible run with injury, but from January onwards he's hit a rich vein of form.

"He's shown he can score big goals in big games. The Arsenal game in the cup showed he can have an impact on games of that level.

"He's a striker in form, so I decided to add him to the group. I put a lot of importance on characters in the group. You need good relationships."

© Imago / Focus Images

What next for Scotland?

With some of his players still involved in club fixtures, Clarke will hope that they all come through unscathed before two pre-tournament friendlies.

They are against Curacao at Hampden Park on May 30 and versus Bolivia in Miami on June 6.