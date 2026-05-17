Scotland handed World Cup injury blow as attacker 'ruled out' of Steve Clarke's plans

By Darren Plant | 17 May 2026 10:47

Scotland have reportedly been dealt a major blow with attacker Tommy Conway allegedly being ruled out of the World Cup through injury.

Steve Clarke is due to announce his squad for the Tartan Army's first appearance at the tournament since 1998 on Tuesday.

However, as per The Northern Echo, Conway will not be a part of the 26-player travelling group courtesy of requiring ankle surgery.

During Tuesday's defeat to Southampton in the second leg of their Championship semi-final, Conway suffered an injury that left his visibly upset as he was withdrawn.

With a potential Championship final just 11 days away at that point, the 23-year-old seemingly feared the worst for his possible participation at Wembley Stadium.

The report outlines that scans have since revealed that Conway will require an operation, subsequently keeping him sidelined him until next season.

© Imago / Focus Images

Middlesbrough, Scotland suffer Conway blow

In the short term, Middlesbrough are waiting to see whether Southampton will be kicked out of the Championship playoffs, which would enable them to face Hull City in the final on a date which is yet to be confirmed.

For Scotland, Conway and Clarke, though, it is a significant blow when Conway would have been in contention to start their opening fixture against Haiti.

While Conway has not scored in eight caps, his versatility and appearances in both March friendlies means that he was an option to feature in the final third.

Conway has not missed a single Championship fixture this campaign, contributing 13 goals and five assists from his 48 appearances.

© Imago

How will Scotland boss Clarke adapt to Conway absence from World Cup squad?

Of those who missed out on the last Scotland squad, the likes of Ben Gannon-Doak - who may have been selected regardless - and Lawrence Shankland will be taking particular interest.

Bournemouth winger Gannon-Doak has only featured for 20 minutes across three matches since his return from a hamstring injury suffered in November.

Shankland has been in superb form for Hearts, contributing five goals from seven appearances since the March international break.

Both players could plausibly be selected, with forward Che Adams also being viewed as someone who could drop into a deeper role that Conway may have taken.