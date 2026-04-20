2026 World Cup: When will Scotland's squad for this summer's tournament be announced?

By Matt Law | 20 Apr 2026 09:49 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 10:10

Scotland will compete in the finals of a World Cup for the ninth time this summer, and the national side will be aiming to advance past the group stage for the first time in their history.

Steve Clarke's side finished top of Group C ahead of Denmark to secure qualification for the 2026 tournament, and they will also compete in Group C at the summer competition.

Scotland will take on Haiti in their tournament opener on June 14, before tackling Morocco on June 19 and Brazil on June 24 - demonstrating the importance of starting well.

Before that, Scotland will face Curacao and Bolivia in two pre-tournament friendlies on May 30 and June 6 respectively, with the start of the competition now just around the corner.

Head coach Clarke will name a 26-man squad for the World Cup, and some tough decisions will need to be made, especially off the back of a disappointing camp last time out.

© Imago

Scotland must submit initial squad list by May 11

Indeed, Scotland lost 1-0 to Japan and 1-0 to Ivory Coast in their two friendlies at the end of March, with a number of players failing to make the most of the opportunities that were presented to them.

Clarke will name a 35-55-man pool by FIFA's May 11 deadline before finalising his squad by the end of May, and it would be fair to say that there are a number of players certain of being included, bar any fitness issues.

Qualifying nations must submit a pool of between 35 and 55 players, including five goalkeepers, before cutting the list by the end of May.

There are rules which allow replacements to be made if any serious injuries or long-term illnesses occur, up to 24 hours before the team's first match.

“I would imagine across the month of May when I'm speaking to people and possibly giving them the news that they haven't made the squad, I'll be telling them that they have to be ready. I think right up to the first game, you can change players. And into the tournament, you can only change the goalkeeper," Clarke told reporters last month.

“We will have a few players on standby and they will know. I won't make public a standby list. I'll just name the 26."

© Imago / Focus Images

Who will be key players for Scotland at the 2026 World Cup?

Scott McTominay's exit from Manchester United in 2024 remains a huge talking point considering that the Red Devils desperately want to boost their midfield.

The 29-year-old has thrived for Napoli, and he will be a vital player for Scotland at the 2026 World Cup, with the midfielder now on 14 goals in 69 appearances for his country.

Liverpool's Andy Robertson, Aston Villa's John McGinn and Bournemouth's Ryan Christie are also regarded as key players for Scotland ahead of the tournament.

A lack of a top-class striker could be an issue for Scotland at the 2026 World Cup, though, and it will be fascinating to see Clarke's final selections at the business end of the pitch.