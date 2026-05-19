Leeds United 'keeping a close eye' on Chelsea defender as 'inevitable' situation unfolds

By Carter White | 19 May 2026 13:57

Leeds United are reportedly prepared to jump at the opportunity to sign Chelsea defender Axel Disasi this summer.

After failing to feature in a single fixture for Enzo Maresca's side at Stamford Bridge during the first half of the 2025-26 campaign, the 28-year-old secured a January loan switch to West Ham United.

Despite the struggles of the Hammers as a collective, Disasi has impressed with his performances over a 13-game spell, assisting the East Londoners in their fight for Premier League survival.

However, West Ham's chances of avoiding Championship football next season experienced a major hit over the weekend, when they suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat at the home of Newcastle United.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo employed a back-three formation from the start at St James' Park which backfired massively, with the visitors finding themselves two goals behind after just 19 minutes.

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer

Leeds keeping tabs on Disasi situation?

According to Football Insider, it is 'inevitable' that Disasi will cut ties with West Ham at the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign if they fail to avoid an unthinkable relegation from the Premier League.

The Hammers do not possess an option or obligation to purchase the Frenchman over the course of summer transfer window, meaning that he will momentarily return to the Stamford Bridge ranks of Chelsea.

However, the report claims that there is no way back into the first-team plans of the Blues for Disasi, who will be seeking a permanent switch away from the West London club ahead of the new season.

It is believed that a number of Premier League clubs are interested in securing the services of the centre-back, with Daniel Farke's Leeds supposedly among those potential suitors for the former Monaco man.

The Elland Road club reportedly lined up a move for Disasi during the January transfer window before eventually missing out on the defender to West Ham, who are now tumbling towards the second tier.

© Imago

Centre-back necessity

After a mid-season tactical switch to a 5-3-2 formation, Leeds United are highly reliant on having a plethora of capable centre-back options, with their defensive reserve under threat this summer.

Belgian enforcer Sebastiaan Bornauw is expected to leave the club in search of regular gametime, whilst key defender Pascal Struijk has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

As a result, it is imperative that Leeds prepare for a summer for potential change at the back, with Chelsea's Disasi providing Premier League-proven quality in a position of seismic importance.

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