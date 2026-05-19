Leeds United transfer news: Whites attacker 'edges closer' to exit with Premier League replacement identified

By Carter White | 19 May 2026 13:34

Leeds United are reportedly set to cut ties with striker Joel Piroe during the summer, with a potential replacement already identified.

The 26-year-old has made just the single cameo appearance across the Whites' last six matches, falling behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Lukas Nmecha and Noah Okafor in the pecking order at Elland Road.

Piroe has experienced quite a contrast to the previous campaign, in which he proudly led the line for Leeds as they secured the Championship title and automatic promotion, bagging 19 goals along the way.

However, there was a general consensus last summer that the Whites needed to improve their attacking options in order to properly compete in the Premier League, leading to limited minutes for the Suriname international.

Since making the high-profile switch from Championship outfit Swansea City to Elland Road during the summer of 2023, Piroe has netted 34 times in 117 competitive appearances for Leeds.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Leeds identify Piroe replacement ahead of summer exit?

According to Football Insider, Leeds are expecting to cut ties with last season's Golden Boot winner Piroe at the conclusion of the campaign, ending a success-laden three-year spell in West Yorkshire.

The report states that Daniel Farke's side have already commenced the process of finding a suitable replacement for the 26-year-old, scouring the Premier League market for exciting additions.

It is believed that Leeds are interested in securing the services of Burnley talisman Zian Flemming ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, looking to take advantage of the player's situation at Turf Moor.

Arguably the poorest side in the top flight this term, the Clarets are heading back down to the Championship, where the Dutchman has already proven his worth during an impressive spell at Millwall.

Netting 10 goals in the Premier League during 2025-26, Flemming has showcased his top-flight quality, and it is unlikely that he will remain at Burnley for a season of second-tier struggle starting in August.

© Imago

Writing on the wall for Piroe

Despite winning the Championship Golden Boot last campaign, Piroe divided opinion amongst the Leeds fanbase, with many questioning his ability to step up to the Premier League challenge.

Those doubters have been proven correct, with the 26-year-old failing to score across 15 top-flight appearances during the 2025-26 term, featuring on the pitch for just 234 combined minutes.

Approaching the prime years of his professional career, Piroe needs to find a club at which he can be the main man once again, with that situation seemingly unattainable at Elland Road.

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